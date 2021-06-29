PharmaVentures acts as independent commercial expert with respect to Spectral MD's IPO listing this month on London's AIM

OXFORD, England, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce that it acted as an independent technical and commercial expert with respect to Spectral MD's listing on London's AIM on June 22nd.

Adrian Dawkes, Vice President at PharmaVentures, said: "Through our expert knowledge across the medical device sector, and in particular the wound care market, we were pleased to be able to provide an independent expert assessment of Spectral's DeepView Wound Imaging System with respect to their Initial Public Offering (IPO) on AIM."

Fintan Walton, Chief Executive of PharmaVentures, said: "Providing independent expert commercial and technical insight in healthcare is a key component in contributing to understanding investment opportunities including IPOs and other transactions. PharmaVentures has a long and strong history in providing valuable commercial insight to our clients because of our deep commercial knowledge of the healthcare sector."

Marc Dudek, Director of Business and Corporate Development at Spectral MD, said: "Spectral MD is delighted to IPO on the AIM market. This funding will be used to support further development of our diabetic foot ulcer application and to initiate our expansion into the UK and EU markets. We believe our differentiated technology has the potential to improve the standard of care for victims suffering from burn wounds and diabetic foot ulcers."

PharmaVentures has a strong track record for writing Independent Expert Reports for companies listing on public markets such as AIM. These reports assist both the lay person and those with industry experience to understand how the company's particular technology is positioned against competitors, where it brings technical or clinical benefits and how that relates to commercialisation.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. For the past 29 years, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 900 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies world-wide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts among innovators and large pharma makes it uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include:

M&A (divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions)

(divestments, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions) Licensing (in and out licensing)

(in and out licensing) Fundraising

Strategy (commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry)

(commercialisation, deal strategy, due diligence, market entry) Valuation and Positioning (licensing, M&A, and fundraising)

PharmaVentures is based in Oxford, UK, and employs over 20 professionals and has associates in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

PharmaVentures Capital Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmaVentures Ltd. All regulated activities are delivered through PharmaVentures Capital Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (741356).

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com

About Spectral MD

Spectral MD develops technology using predictive analytics and AI algorithms to help clinicians make more accurate and faster treatment decisions. There are no diagnostic imaging devices that provide clinicians with an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential.

Spectral MD's DeepView Technology provides an informed solution for clinicians and allows for a clear picture of the wound to be established prior to treatment or other interventions.

www.spectralmd.com

NOTE: This Press release is issued by PharmaVentures Capital Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and is for information purposes only. This communication does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or engage in any investment products, securities or services and should not be deemed as such.