

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Life Aberdeen plc said that its subsidiary, Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, sold about 100.85 million shares in HDFC Life on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.



The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 672.68 which will result in Standard Life unit receiving about Rs 67.3 billion or 652 million pounds, net of taxes and expenses, from the sale.



The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.



The shares sold constituted 4.99% of the paid-up, issued equity share capital of HDFC Life and Standard Life unit's remaining shareholding in HDFC Life is now 3.89%, based on the paid-up, issued equity share capital.



Based on the current share price of Rs 694.23, the value of the remaining shareholding would be about Rs 54.6 billion or 530 million pounds.



