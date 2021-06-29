

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improved to the highest level since 1985, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer sentiment index rose to 11.5 in June from 8.8 in May. This was above the average score of 0.3 seen over the past twenty years.



The latest reading was the highest since the survey started in 1985.



Producers were slightly more positive about the order position, while assessment of stocks of finished goods were less positive, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.



The producers in the electrical engineering and machine industry, and wood and building materials industry were more positive in June.



