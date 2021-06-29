DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.8387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11709223 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207

ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN

