Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.2972 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1136281 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 114241 EQS News ID: 1213119 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213119&application_name=news

