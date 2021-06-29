DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 151.1789 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1658508 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN Sequence No.: 114243 EQS News ID: 1213121 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)