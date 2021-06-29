Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 09:53
73 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by NP3 Fastigheter AB is admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Bonds (255/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by NP3 Fastigheter
AB to trading with effect from 2021-06-30. Last day of trading is set to
2024-09-24. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Sustainable
Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003960
