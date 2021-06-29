DJ Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (DISW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2021 / 09:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Discretionary TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 537.2695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19675 CODE: DISW LN ISIN: LU0533032180 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533032180 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DISW LN Sequence No.: 114126 EQS News ID: 1213004 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213004&application_name=news

