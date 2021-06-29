Ximen Mining Continues to Expand its Technical Team with External ConsultantsQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Ximen Mining Continues to Expand its Technical Team with External Consultants
Ximen Mining Continues to Expand its Technical Team with External Consultant
|Ximen Mining Corp (2): Ximin starts camp construction at Kenville
|Ximen Mining beginnt mit Bau eines Camps für Explorationsprogramm bei Goldmine Kenville, Nelson, BC
|Vancouver, B.C., Kanada, 9. Juni 2021 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FWB: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF)
(das "Unternehmen"
oder
"Ximen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/ximen-mining-corp/)
...
|Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Begins Camp Construction for Exploration Program Surrounding Kernville Gold Mine - Nelson BC
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has started adjacent to its construction...
|XIMEN MINING CORP
|0,177
|+5,04 %