Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (NRJL LN) Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2021 / 10:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor New Energy (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.6248 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27891483 CODE: NRJL LN ISIN: FR0010524777 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524777 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL LN Sequence No.: 114268 EQS News ID: 1213162 End of Announcement EQS News Service

