DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B (JPNY) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 28/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 20189.7789 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 419720 CODE: JPNY =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNY Sequence No.: 114296 EQS News ID: 1213190 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213190&application_name=news

