Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
29.06.21
10:29 Uhr
76,00 Euro
+0,45
+0,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,8575,9011:55
75,8575,9012:06
Dow Jones News
29.06.2021 | 10:49
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP (FTSE) 
AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Jun-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI MSCI UK IMI SRI UCITS ETF DR - GBP 
DEALING DATE: 28/06/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 643.421 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 125416 
CODE: FTSE 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1437025296 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      FTSE 
Sequence No.:  114285 
EQS News ID:  1213179 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213179&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

AMUNDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.