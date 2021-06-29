DeepTech takes centre stage at Network Science's Innovation Week

- Demonstrates how AI, ML, Robotics, IOT are solving complex world challenges
LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Science, a UK headquartered global market accelerator for DeepTech businesses, has announced that its first-ever Innovation Week 2021 was a resounding success. Its four-day technological extravaganza gave attendees a sneak peek into how Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, and IoT - jointly termed as DeepTech - are solving complex societal, environmental, and industrial challenges.
13 sessions were held with 250+ active participants including global CXO's who witnessed how enterprises can gain unique competitive advantages. Topics discussed were extremely relevant during the covid / post-covid era and included
Day 1 - Industry 4.0
- Smart Factories & Cost Optimization by MIND
- Zero Code App Development by Mobilous
- Panel Discussion on Smart Factories - People & Machines working in tadem :
Pablo Perella-Berdun (Advisory Board Member, Network Science)
Enrico Andrini (Chief Digital Officer, Bonfiglioli)
Dr. Aravind Chinchure (CEO, Qleap Academy)
Madhavan Satagopan (President, Marlabs)
Day 2 - Cloud and Cybersecurity
- Intelligent Cloud Management Platform by Centilytics
- Dark Web Monitoring by Cyble
- Predicting Likelihood of Cyber Breach by Safe Security
- Converged IAM by Ilantus
Day 3 - FinTech
- Ai/ML led Digital Debt Collection by CreditNirvana
- Panel Discussion on FinTech & its impact on Social Inclusion:
Sue Douthwaite (Financial Services NED, ex-Virgin Money)
Dr. Leda Glyptis (Chief Client Officer, 10x Future Technologies)
David Paris (Advisory Board Member, Network Science)
Diego Todeschini (MD at TMD Partners, ex-Visa, Mastercard)
Day 4 -SalesTech & HR Tech
- Digital Account Management for B2B firms by DemandFarm
- Ai & Behavioural Science led Sales Effectiveness by Worxogo
- Ai led Employee Engagement by Mobcast
"At Network Science, we are all about DeepTech. Our aim is to take DeepTech to world scale and be that accelerant for co-creating innovation with global enterprises. The widespread participation at Innovation Week shows that there is tremendous interest to collaborate with innovators to bring about significant impact. I am immensely proud of our participating pioneers and speakers as every attendee was heard, given a chance to collaborate and contribute with their views," said Sandy Hardikar (CEO, Network Science).
About Network Science
Network Science is a global market accelerator invested in businesses that innovate in the DeepTech ecosystem. It provides Sales-As-A-Service to DeepTech Startups to tap into global markets in areas of Industry 4.0, cybersecurity, cloud, FinTech, SalesTech amongst others.
