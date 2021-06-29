DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG acting through its London Branch has issued a EUR 0.5 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 5-year fixed rate note (ISIN: XS2358287238) maturing on 29 June 2026. UBS AG acting through its London Branch has also issued a single-tranche CHF 0.25 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 7-year fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1120085670). Settlement date for all tranches is 29 June 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
