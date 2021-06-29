RedGuard Launches Virtual Remote Tours for Customer Convenience

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / RedGuard, the leading producer of blast-resistant buildings to the oil and gas industry, has announced the launch of virtual tours of their production and fabrication centers . This customer-centric innovation uses the same technology employed by many real estate companies, with the ability to see a 360-degree view of each area, a bird's eye view of the facility, and videos with key company personnel.

What is the benefit of a virtual tour?

Before the pandemic, many customers visited the company onsite to take a tour of their facility, sometimes in conjunction with a factory acceptance test just before their custom project shipped. With so many more safety precautions in place while the pandemic is still being controlled, customers and potential customers may still want to see the RedGuard facility, but are restricted by their company from traveling, or simply don't want to travel for their own safety reasons. The virtual tour gives those interested the ability to visualize the facility where their custom project will be fabricated and finished and get a feel for the safety practices that are observed onsite.

Available Tours

Customers and prospects can now view both the production center and the fabrication center in Wichita, KS, and the production center and the distribution/service center in New Iberia, LA, and the Baytown, TX distribution/service center .

'It's always our aim to make the sales process as seamless as possible, from the first time a potential customer reaches out to us or looks us up online, to when we are delivering a project to their site, to when we are providing service later down the road. We are constantly looking for innovative tools to enhance our customer's experience. We think the ability to tour our facilities will be a real game-changer,' said Darren Hillman, RedGuard President. 'Not only does this technology make things easier for our customers, it allows us to provide a transparent chance to explore our facility and think of questions they may have, even if they ultimately decide to come onsite for an in-person tour.'

Potential virtual visitors simply visit the company online and fill in some basic information to get immediate access to view the sites. For more information, or to take a virtual tour of RedGuard facilities, visit the website, or contact them at 316-554-9000 for more information.

About RedGuard

RedGuard is the leading authority in blast protection, providing safe, customizable and scalable modular buildings that save lives. Driven by a passion for safety, RedGuard's product innovation has driven the development of turnkey solutions that raise the bar in both personalization and protection for customers across industries and worldwide. The company's dedication to meet its customers' unique needs-from initial design to installation and beyond-combined with unsurpassed standards for quality and overall safety makes it the go-to manufacturer in the industry. RedGuard's product lines excel in the area of modular safe structures and threat mitigation.

####

Media Contact:

RedGuard

Mike Kastens | Brand Manager

4340 S West St Wichita, KS 67217

mikek@redguard.com

https://redguard.com/

SOURCE: RedGuard

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653517/RedGuard-Launches-Virtual-Remote-Tours-for-Customer-Convenience