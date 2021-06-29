

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Tuesday as cyclicals gained ground on optimism around a steady economic recovery. A weaker euro also offered some support.



The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies as hawkish remarks from the U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers supported prospects of a tightening of monetary policy sooner rather later.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that the central bank has made 'substantial further progress' toward its inflation goal so as to begin the withdrawal of stimulus.



The benchmark DAX climbed 93 points, or 0.6 percent, to 15,647 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.



Economically- sensitive stocks were gaining ground with lender Commerzbank rising 0.8 percent and Deutsche Bank climbing 1.8 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen rose between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent, while industrial conglomerate Siemens AG rose about half a percent.



Food and beverages company GEA Group AG gained 0.8 percent. The company has agreed to sell its refrigeration contracting operations in Spain and Italy to Clauger.



Symrise AG, a major producer of flavors and fragrances, edged up slightly after it agreed to make a strategic investment in Swedencare, a provider of premium pet health products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de