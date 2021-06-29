The device has a maximum power output of 6 kW and a storage capacity of 8.2 kWh. The product comes come with IP65 protection and its operation is guaranteed for 10,000 cycles.Chinese inverter manufacturer Kehua Tech has launched its new SPH-BH-S battery series for residential applications. The device, which uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material, is available in three versions with power outputs of 3.6 kW, 5 kW, and 6 kW, with all devices having a storage capacity of 8.2 kWh. All products have a rated nominal voltage between 100 V and 400 V, maximum efficiency of 97.7%, and an MPPT voltage range ...

