

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus increased in May from a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to SEK 5.1 billion in May from SEK 1.1 billion in the same month last year. In April, the trade surplus was SEK 1.9 billion.



On an annual basis, exports grew 30.0 percent in May and imports increased 27.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 19.8 billion in May, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 14.7 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to SEK 3.0 billion in May from SEK 2.8 billion in April. In March, the trade surplus was SEK 2.7 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

