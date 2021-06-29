IONTAS Limited (IONTAS), a leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human antibodies, today announces that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), has dosed the first patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial, with FS222, a CD137/PD-L1 bispecific antibody.

IONTAS applied its proprietary technology to generate a component utilized within FS222, which was subsequently licenced to F-star. The initiation of this trial adds to the growing portfolio of antibodies generated by IONTAS that are entering clinical trials.

António Parada, CEO at IONTAS, commented: "We are delighted with the progress of this molecule, the platform offered by F-star taps into the growing number of bispecific antibodies entering the clinic and we are proud to be part of this movement. We wish F-star every success with the clinical trial and hope this can be the foundation of an effective cancer treatment."

