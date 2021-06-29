Anzeige
Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Intersects 15.3 metres at 3.0 g/t gold, 998 ppm cobalt and 11.0 metres at 4.0 g/t gold, 756 ppm cobalt at South Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce new results from three drillholes from the South Palokas prospect, completed during the recent 19.4 kilometre drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland. These increase the mineralized footprint and improve continuity of previous high-grade intersections.

Highlights:

  • Results are presented here for three diamond drill holes totalling 853.5 metres from the South Palokas prospect as part of the Company's 76-hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland (Figure 1).
  • PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5metres including 2.0 metres @ 11.2 g/t Au, 1,019 ppm Co, 12.0 g/t AuEq from 447.5 metres:
    • PAL0235 significantly opens up high-grade gold potential at depth at South Palokas. The closest high-grade drill hole, located 160 metres up plunge from PAL0235, was previously reported PAL0213 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres;
    • PAL0235 was deepened this drill season following its early termination at 176.9 metres last drill season owing to the spring thaw in 2020;
  • PAL0288 intersected 11.0 metres @ 4.0 g/t Au, 756 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 119.0metres (vertical depth 105 metres), including 4.0 metres @ 9.6 g/t Au, 676 ppm Co, 10.1 g/t AuEq from 124.0 metres.
    • PAL0288 was drilled on a section between holes PAL0122 and PAL0204 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co from 293.0 metres ) that lies within the confines of the Whittle Constrained pit published as part of the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource .
  • PAL0290 intersected 20.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 529 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 240.0 metres, including 11.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au, 541ppm Co, 3.2 g/t AuEq from 242.0 metres;
    • PAL0290 was drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0173 ( 17.0 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 827 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq ) to determine the grade and western extents of the mineralization beyond the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource;
  • A total of 47 drill holes for 11,746 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through July/August 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled during August 2021;
  • In other important news, new mise-á-la-masse geophysical work (physical property = electrical conductivity) at Palokas and South Palokas indicates electrical connectivity based on cross-hole measurements. The continuity of the stratabound gold-cobalt package between both prospects further enhances the prospectivity between the two locations.

Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "The South Palokas prospect has always held promise of delivering more high-grade gold and cobalt assays. These results add to the deeper and untested western limits of the South Palokas mineralization and show the potential to substantially grow the Rajapalot resource. As assay results from the 2021 drill season continue to flow in, the geological team is adding to, or building new, mineralized wireframes to form part of the updated Inferred Mineral Resource we expect to publish in Q3 this year."

South Palokas lies approximately 400 metres southwest of the discovery outcrop at the Palokas prospect (Figure 1). Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from three holes for 853.5 metres from the 2020/21 drill program, which is now complete. In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. Eleven holes for 2,345 metres were reported in late 2020 and a further 15 holes for 4,478 metres were reported in April 2021 (Table 1). A total of 47 drill holes for 11,746 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to July/August 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July-August 2021. Specifically, holes released here are from South Palokas (PAL0235, PAL0288, PAL0290). A full set of reported results and assay data are shown in Tables 2 and 3.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging one metre for mineralized samples and two metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

  • Average gold price $1,599 per oz
  • Average cobalt price $19.93 per pound
  • Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over two metre lower cut, except where noted no lower cut was applied. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the scientific and technical information in this release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.

On behalf of the Board,


"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316,
info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; ability to achieve goals; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing results reported here for Palokas South with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates (conductors).

Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID

East

North

Azimuth

Dip

RL

Depth (m)

Prospect

Comment

PAL0235

3408208.1

7373667.8

047

-81.0

172.7

176.9 to 522.0

South Palokas

Reported here

PAL0237

3409690

7374570

220

-61

180.4

68.5

Hirvimaa

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0238

3409662

7374613

220

-77

180.9

149.7

Hirvimaa

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0239

3410303.4

7372642.9

060

-66.0

151.0

41.7

Joki East

Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0240

3410305.1

7372643.6

060

-66.0

151.2

281.7

Joki East

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0241

3410337.8

7372661.1

060

-66.0

151.3

236.4

Joki East

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0242

3410364.0

7372674.9

060

-66.0

150.6

236.8

Joki East

reported 25 Nov 2020

PAL0243

3410309.3

7372708.5

060

-67.5

151.4

239.7

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0244

3410337.3

7372726.2

062

-68.0

151.4

251.7

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0245

3410275.0

7372690.0

060

-66.0

151.4

257.5

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0246

3410266.1

7372744.7

060

-71.0

152.3

287.6

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0247

3410211.8

7372728.5

061

-64.0

151.5

293.4

Joki East

reported 21 Dec 2020

PAL0248

3411714.7

7371404.9

065

-60.0

124.9

323.6

Regional

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0249

3410204.0

7372724.3

064

-72.0

151.6

269.6

Joki East

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0250

3410404.0

7372632.2

060

-66.0

151.2

195.3

Joki East

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0251

3410374.9

7372616.9

060

-66.0

151.0

179.9

Joki East

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0252

3410435.4

7372651.2

060

-66.0

149.5

155.9

Joki East

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0253

3410154.1

7372819.7

061

-78.5

153.8

359.7

Joki East

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0254

3410153.2

7372821.5

061

-70.5

155.0

320.9

Joki East

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0255

3408125.6

7373140.2

090

-85.0

172.5

347.9

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0256

3408125.6

7373140.2

088

-72.0

172.5

272.6

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0257

3408126.6

7373140.2

087

-58.0

172.5

230.4

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0258

3407835.1

7372449.6

039

-85.0

172.3

389.8

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0259

3408064.0

7372937.0

057

-61.5

173.4

299.9

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0260

3408089.4

7373033.5

059

-70.0

173.1

320.6

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0261

3408064.0

7372937.0

057

-74.0

173.4

311.7

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0262

3408463.9

7373910.4

139

-73.0

173.6

358.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0263

3408089.4

7373033.5

059

-84.0

173.1

329.8

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0264

3407834.0

7372449.7

039

-68.0

172.8

125.5

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0265

3407956.6

7373143.7

143

-49.0

172.1

301.8

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0266

3407835.1

7372448.6

210

-78.0

172.3

149.7

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0267

3407840.8

7372408.1

065

-48.2

172.7

268.9

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0268

3408186.3

7372767.6

060

-80.0

178.7

131.5

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0269

3407956.6

7373143.7

126

-46.0

172.1

268.5

Hut

reported 12 April 2021

PAL0270

3408463.9

7373910.4

124

-59.0

173.6

289.8

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0271

3408186.3

7372767.6

210

-85.0

178.7

120.0

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0272

3407840.8

7372408.1

065

-73.0

172.7

302.6

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0273

3408215.8

7372746.9

119

-54.0

177.3

82.1

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0274

3407956.6

7373143.7

114

-45.0

172.1

280.2

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0275

3408089.4

7373033.5

240

-81.0

173.1

161.8

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0276

3408467.8

7373868.1

128

-50.0

172.0

23.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0277

3408090.7

7373033.0

056

-81.5

173.6

257.3

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0278

3407956.6

7373143.0

150

-50.0

172.1

280.0

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0279

3408467.8

7373868.1

128

-50.0

172.0

287.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0280

3407641.8

7372426.8

061

-38.0

173.0

342.9

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0281

3408544.8

7373674.7

116

-60.0

173.5

146.3

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0282

3407941.4

7373070.5

061

-67.0

172.7

341.9

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0283

3408467.8

7373868.1

141

-52.1

173.5

277.9

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0284

3408521.2

7373606.0

062

-79.0

173.6

146.6

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0285

3407641.8

7372426.9

061

-47.0

173.0

314.2

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0286

3408521.2

7373606.0

240

-69.0

173.6

149.4

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0287

3407941.4

7373070.5

061

-76.0

172.7

346.7

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0288

3408521.2

7373606.0

240

-57.0

173.6

172.8

South Palokas

Reported here

PAL0289

3408467.8

7373868.1

155

-52.0

172.0

305.2

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0290

3408410.5

7373660.5

235

-78.0

174.0

335.6

South Palokas

Reported here

PAL0291

3407941.4

7373070.5

061

-85.0

172.7

329.3

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0292

3408112.4

7372770.1

060

-61.0

172.4

149.1

Terry's Hammer

Results awaited

PAL0293

3408467.8

7373868.1

061

-68.0

172.0

344.3

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0294

3407941.4

7373070.5

220

-87.0

172.7

353.7

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0295

3408821.1

7372287.6

058

-80.0

172.7

140.2

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0296

3408410.5

7373660.5

241

-71.5

174.0

368.7

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0297

3408821.1

7372287.6

058

-66.0

172.7

169.4

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0298

3408466.5

7373867.0

128

-65.0

173.9

305.1

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0299

3408410.5

7373660.5

241

-64.5

174.0

394.7

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0300

3408821.1

7372287.6

245

-80.0

172.7

142.5

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0301

3407999.2

7373194.3

115

-57.0

172.1

335.0

Hut

Results awaited

PAL0302

3408912.5

7372341.5

238

-73.0

172.3

163.8

Raja

Results awaited

PAL0303

3407712.4

7373644.2

044

-75.5

172.7

629.2

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0304

3407681.1

7373602.7

160

-58.0

173.6

125.2

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0305

3407649.8

7373660.5

050

-82.0

174.0

281.5

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0306

3407843

7372798

60

-45

172.4

280.6

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0307

3408273

7373630

66

-85

174.66

352.9

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0308

3408134

7373634

50

-77

173

515.6

South Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0309

3407850

7372499

81

-74

172.5

202.5

Rumajärvi

Results awaited

PAL0310

3408610

7373895

167

-76

174.86

209.5

Palokas

Results awaited

PAL0311

3408610

7373895

96

-55

174.86

78.9

Palokas

Abandoned due to snow melt

Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq g/t

South Palokas

PAL0235

439.5

454.7

15.2

3.0

998

3.9

South Palokas

PAL0235

494.1

495.3

1.2

0.3

0

0.3

Joki East

PAL0240

148.8

149.8

1.0

0.9

5

0.9

Joki East

PAL0240

165.1

167.5

2.4

0.1

1187

1.1

Joki East

PAL0241

168.6

170.2

1.6

28.3

1190

29.3

Joki East

PAL0242

154.0

158.5

4.4

7.3

735

7.9

Joki East

PAL0243

193.0

195.9

2.9

0.6

574

1.1

Joki East

PAL0245

177.1

178.4

1.3

25.3

2327

27.3

Joki East

PAL0245

191.0

191.5

0.5

23.0

3974

26.4

Joki East

PAL0245

194.8

196.9

2.1

2.8

806

3.5

Joki East

PAL0246

188.6

189.2

0.6

10.3

725

10.9

Joki East

PAL0246

204.4

212.4

7.9

0.7

323

1.0

Joki East

PAL0247

216.6

218.5

1.9

0.7

103

0.7

Joki East

PAL0247

220.9

230.0

9.1

4.3

457

4.7

Joki East

PAL0249

177.3

178.3

1.0

2.5

344

2.8

Joki East

PAL0250

87.5

89.2

1.7

2.0

159

2.1

Joki East

PAL0250

120.5

121.5

1.0

0.8

130

0.9

Joki East

PAL0250

125.2

128.1

2.9

1.5

782

2.2

Joki East

PAL0250

136.6

137.6

1.0

1.8

33

1.8

Joki East

PAL0251

146.5

146.9

0.5

0.4

15

0.4

Joki East

PAL0251

152.8

153.9

1.2

0.4

29

0.4

Joki East

PAL0252

117.0

118.5

1.5

18.1

1696

19.6

Joki East

PAL0254

215.0

218.1

3.1

0.4

107

0.5

Joki East

PAL0254

288.5

290.0

1.5

1.3

167

1.4

Hut

PAL0255

78.8

90.1

11.4

0.4

123

0.5

Hut

PAL0255

102.5

103.5

1.1

0.1

314

0.3

Hut

PAL0255

106.6

110.5

4.0

0.1

222

0.3

Hut

PAL0255

212.7

213.8

1.1

0.1

609

0.6

Hut

PAL0255

236.6

237.7

1.1

0.2

268

0.4

Hut

PAL0255

312.1

313.1

1.0

1.0

44

1.1

Hut

PAL0256

79.4

83.0

3.7

0.2

67

0.3

Hut

PAL0256

95.9

96.9

1.0

0.2

382

0.5

Hut

PAL0256

100.2

101.2

1.0

0.3

127

0.4

Hut

PAL0256

110.0

113.0

3.0

0.9

549

1.3

Hut

PAL0256

115.1

119.0

3.9

0.3

223

0.5

Hut

PAL0256

121.4

125.0

3.7

0.1

234

0.3

Hut

PAL0256

140.0

142.0

2.0

0.0

385

0.4

Hut

PAL0257

47.0

48.0

1.0

0.1

219

0.3

Hut

PAL0257

174.5

175.5

1.0

0.1

429

0.4

Hut

PAL0259

95.8

124.0

28.3

1.0

1090

2.0

Hut

PAL0259

126.3

150.3

24.0

1.0

1104

2.0

Hut

PAL0259

153.3

154.3

1.0

1.7

10

1.7

Hut

PAL0259

159.0

166.0

7.0

1.1

31

1.2

Hut

PAL0260

89.8

97.8

8.0

0.4

83

0.5

Hut

PAL0260

109.0

114.4

5.4

3.0

262

3.2

Hut

PAL0260

290.5

291.5

1.0

0.1

1357

1.2

Hut

PAL0263

98.7

99.9

1.1

2.2

473

2.6

Hut

PAL0263

103.0

116.6

13.6

1.2

98

1.3

Hut

PAL0263

121.5

125.8

4.3

2.3

26

2.3

Hut

PAL0263

222.3

231.5

9.2

1.1

256

1.3

Hut

PAL0265

203.2

204.2

1.0

1.0

11

1.0

Hut

PAL0265

231.6

241.6

10.0

0.8

406

1.1

Hut

PAL0269

185.7

186.7

1.0

0.1

461

0.5

Hut

PAL0269

191.7

193.8

2.1

5.2

275

5.5

Hut

PAL0269

195.9

210.9

15.0

1.0

307

1.3

Hut

PAL0269

214.9

215.9

1.0

0.6

14

0.6

Hut

PAL0269

219.4

222.4

3.0

3.1

13

3.1

Hut

PAL0269

250.0

250.9

0.8

1.8

66

1.9

South Palokas

PAL0288

119.0

130.0

11.0

4.0

756

4.6

South Palokas

PAL0288

134.0

140.0

6.0

0.3

448

0.7

South Palokas

PAL0290

186.0

194.0

8.0

0.3

394

0.6

South Palokas

PAL0290

197.0

198.0

1.0

0.7

142

0.8

South Palokas

PAL0290

201.0

203.0

2.0

0.0

372

0.3

South Palokas

PAL0290

229.8

230.8

1.0

0.1

444

0.4

South Palokas

PAL0290

240.0

260.0

20.0

1.7

529

2.1

Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Co ppm

AuEq g/t

PAL0235

439.5

440.5

1.0

0.2

453

0.2

PAL0235

440.5

441.5

1.0

0.5

1308

0.5

PAL0235

441.5

442.5

1.0

1.6

2205

1.6

PAL0235

442.5

443.5

1.0

5.9

1176

5.9

PAL0235

443.5

444.5

1.0

0.3

167

0.3

PAL0235

444.5

445.5

1.0

1.4

643

1.4

PAL0235

445.5

446.5

1.0

0.4

872

0.4

PAL0235

446.5

447.5

1.0

0.3

1146

0.3

PAL0235

447.5

448.5

1.0

11.6

1211

11.6

PAL0235

448.5

449.5

1.0

10.7

827

10.7

PAL0235

449.5

450.5

1.0

0.2

354

0.2

PAL0235

450.5

451.5

1.0

2.9

1205

2.9

PAL0235

451.5

452.5

1.0

5.5

1649

5.5

PAL0235

452.5

453.5

1.0

4.0

820

4.0

PAL0235

453.5

454.7

1.3

0.4

952

0.4

PAL0235

454.7

455.7

1.0

<

161

0.0

PAL0235

455.7

457.0

1.3

<

50

0.0

PAL0235

457.0

459.0

2.0

<

41

0.0

PAL0235

459.0

461.0

2.0

<

51

0.0

PAL0235

490.9

492.9

2.0

<

n.d.

0.0

PAL0235

492.9

494.1

1.3

0.1

n.d.

0.1

PAL0235

494.1

495.3

1.2

0.3

n.d.

0.3

PAL0288

119.0

120.0

1.0

1.6

674

1.6

PAL0288

120.0

121.0

1.0

0.9

534

0.9

PAL0288

121.0

122.0

1.0

0.4

410

0.4

PAL0288

122.0

123.0

1.0

0.7

222

0.7

PAL0288

123.0

124.0

1.0

1.4

563

1.4

PAL0288

124.0

125.0

1.0

10.4

178

10.4

PAL0288

125.0

126.0

1.0

18.3

968

18.3

PAL0288

126.0

127.0

1.0

4.1

673

4.1

PAL0288

127.0

128.0

1.0

5.5

887

5.5

PAL0288

128.0

129.0

1.0

0.4

1601

0.4

PAL0288

129.0

130.0

1.0

0.3

1610

0.3

PAL0288

130.0

131.0

1.0

0.1

173

0.1

PAL0288

131.0

132.0

1.0

<

18

0.0

PAL0288

132.0

133.0

1.0

0.1

39

0.1

PAL0288

133.0

134.0

1.0

<

103

0.0

PAL0288

134.0

135.0

1.0

0.3

861

0.3

PAL0288

135.0

136.0

1.0

0.1

20

0.1

PAL0288

136.0

137.0

1.0

0.2

241

0.2

PAL0288

137.0

138.0

1.0

0.1

321

0.1

PAL0288

138.0

139.0

1.0

0.8

947

0.8

PAL0288

139.0

140.0

1.0

0.3

297

0.3

PAL0288

140.0

141.0

1.0

0.2

84

0.2

PAL0288

141.0

142.0

1.0

0.1

122

0.1

PAL0290

186.0

187.0

1.0

0.6

352

0.6

PAL0290

187.0

188.0

1.0

0.1

134

0.1

PAL0290

188.0

189.0

1.0

0.2

535

0.2

PAL0290

189.0

190.0

1.0

0.3

316

0.3

PAL0290

190.0

191.0

1.0

0.3

747

0.3

PAL0290

191.0

192.0

1.0

0.3

215

0.3

PAL0290

192.0

193.0

1.0

0.3

406

0.3

PAL0290

193.0

194.0

1.0

0.3

449

0.3

PAL0290

197.0

198.0

1.0

0.7

142

0.7

PAL0290

240.0

241.0

1.0

0.5

508

0.5

PAL0290

241.0

242.0

1.0

0.2

1291

0.2

PAL0290

242.0

243.0

1.0

2.0

787

2.0

PAL0290

243.0

244.0

1.0

1.6

503

1.6

PAL0290

244.0

244.8

0.8

5.2

519

5.2

PAL0290

244.8

245.8

1.0

1.2

999

1.2

PAL0290

245.8

246.8

1.0

4.2

641

4.2

PAL0290

246.8

247.8

1.0

1.0

358

1.0

PAL0290

247.8

248.8

1.0

2.2

424

2.2

PAL0290

248.8

249.8

1.0

6.3

287

6.3

PAL0290

249.8

250.8

1.0

0.9

252

0.9

PAL0290

250.8

251.8

1.0

0.4

230

0.4

PAL0290

251.8

252.8

1.0

2.1

847

2.1

PAL0290

252.8

253.6

0.8

7.7

658

7.7

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653490/Mawson-Intersects-153-metres-at-30-gt-gold-998-ppm-cobalt-and-110-metres-at-40-gt-gold-756-ppm-cobalt-at-South-Palokas-Finland

