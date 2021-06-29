Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Intersects 15.3 metres at 3.0 g/t gold, 998 ppm cobalt and 11.0 metres at 4.0 g/t gold, 756 ppm cobalt at South Palokas, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce new results from three drillholes from the South Palokas prospect, completed during the recent 19.4 kilometre drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland. These increase the mineralized footprint and improve continuity of previous high-grade intersections.
Highlights:
- Results are presented here for three diamond drill holes totalling 853.5 metres from the South Palokas prospect as part of the Company's 76-hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot project in Finland (Figure 1).
- PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5metres including 2.0 metres @ 11.2 g/t Au, 1,019 ppm Co, 12.0 g/t AuEq from 447.5 metres:
- PAL0235 significantly opens up high-grade gold potential at depth at South Palokas. The closest high-grade drill hole, located 160 metres up plunge from PAL0235, was previously reported PAL0213 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres;
- PAL0235 was deepened this drill season following its early termination at 176.9 metres last drill season owing to the spring thaw in 2020;
- PAL0288 intersected 11.0 metres @ 4.0 g/t Au, 756 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 119.0metres (vertical depth 105 metres), including 4.0 metres @ 9.6 g/t Au, 676 ppm Co, 10.1 g/t AuEq from 124.0 metres.
- PAL0288 was drilled on a section between holes PAL0122 and PAL0204 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co from 293.0 metres ) that lies within the confines of the Whittle Constrained pit published as part of the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource .
- PAL0290 intersected 20.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 529 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 240.0 metres, including 11.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au, 541ppm Co, 3.2 g/t AuEq from 242.0 metres;
- PAL0290 was drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0173 ( 17.0 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 827 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq ) to determine the grade and western extents of the mineralization beyond the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource;
- A total of 47 drill holes for 11,746 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through July/August 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled during August 2021;
- In other important news, new mise-á-la-masse geophysical work (physical property = electrical conductivity) at Palokas and South Palokas indicates electrical connectivity based on cross-hole measurements. The continuity of the stratabound gold-cobalt package between both prospects further enhances the prospectivity between the two locations.
Mr. Hudson, Chairman and CEO, states, "The South Palokas prospect has always held promise of delivering more high-grade gold and cobalt assays. These results add to the deeper and untested western limits of the South Palokas mineralization and show the potential to substantially grow the Rajapalot resource. As assay results from the 2021 drill season continue to flow in, the geological team is adding to, or building new, mineralized wireframes to form part of the updated Inferred Mineral Resource we expect to publish in Q3 this year."
South Palokas lies approximately 400 metres southwest of the discovery outcrop at the Palokas prospect (Figure 1). Gold and cobalt assay results are reported here from three holes for 853.5 metres from the 2020/21 drill program, which is now complete. In total, since drilling commenced in September 2020, Mawson drilled 76 drillholes for 19,422 metres. Eleven holes for 2,345 metres were reported in late 2020 and a further 15 holes for 4,478 metres were reported in April 2021 (Table 1). A total of 47 drill holes for 11,746 metres from five individual prospect areas remain to be reported through to July/August 2021, with a resource upgrade scheduled for July-August 2021. Specifically, holes released here are from South Palokas (PAL0235, PAL0288, PAL0290). A full set of reported results and assay data are shown in Tables 2 and 3.
Technical and Environmental Background
Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging one metre for mineralized samples and two metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:
- Average gold price $1,599 per oz
- Average cobalt price $19.93 per pound
- Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).
The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).
Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over two metre lower cut, except where noted no lower cut was applied. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over two metres.
NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.
Qualified Person
Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the scientific and technical information in this release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.
On behalf of the Board,
Further Information
Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot showing results reported here for Palokas South with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates (conductors).
Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)
Hole ID
East
North
Azimuth
Dip
RL
Depth (m)
Prospect
Comment
PAL0235
3408208.1
7373667.8
047
-81.0
172.7
176.9 to 522.0
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0237
3409690
7374570
220
-61
180.4
68.5
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0238
3409662
7374613
220
-77
180.9
149.7
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0239
3410303.4
7372642.9
060
-66.0
151.0
41.7
Joki East
Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0240
3410305.1
7372643.6
060
-66.0
151.2
281.7
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0241
3410337.8
7372661.1
060
-66.0
151.3
236.4
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0242
3410364.0
7372674.9
060
-66.0
150.6
236.8
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0243
3410309.3
7372708.5
060
-67.5
151.4
239.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0244
3410337.3
7372726.2
062
-68.0
151.4
251.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0245
3410275.0
7372690.0
060
-66.0
151.4
257.5
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0246
3410266.1
7372744.7
060
-71.0
152.3
287.6
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0247
3410211.8
7372728.5
061
-64.0
151.5
293.4
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0248
3411714.7
7371404.9
065
-60.0
124.9
323.6
Regional
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0249
3410204.0
7372724.3
064
-72.0
151.6
269.6
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0250
3410404.0
7372632.2
060
-66.0
151.2
195.3
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0251
3410374.9
7372616.9
060
-66.0
151.0
179.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0252
3410435.4
7372651.2
060
-66.0
149.5
155.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0253
3410154.1
7372819.7
061
-78.5
153.8
359.7
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0254
3410153.2
7372821.5
061
-70.5
155.0
320.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0255
3408125.6
7373140.2
090
-85.0
172.5
347.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0256
3408125.6
7373140.2
088
-72.0
172.5
272.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0257
3408126.6
7373140.2
087
-58.0
172.5
230.4
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0258
3407835.1
7372449.6
039
-85.0
172.3
389.8
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0259
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-61.5
173.4
299.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0260
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-70.0
173.1
320.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0261
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-74.0
173.4
311.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0262
3408463.9
7373910.4
139
-73.0
173.6
358.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0263
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-84.0
173.1
329.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0264
3407834.0
7372449.7
039
-68.0
172.8
125.5
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0265
3407956.6
7373143.7
143
-49.0
172.1
301.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0266
3407835.1
7372448.6
210
-78.0
172.3
149.7
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0267
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-48.2
172.7
268.9
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0268
3408186.3
7372767.6
060
-80.0
178.7
131.5
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0269
3407956.6
7373143.7
126
-46.0
172.1
268.5
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0270
3408463.9
7373910.4
124
-59.0
173.6
289.8
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0271
3408186.3
7372767.6
210
-85.0
178.7
120.0
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0272
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-73.0
172.7
302.6
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0273
3408215.8
7372746.9
119
-54.0
177.3
82.1
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0274
3407956.6
7373143.7
114
-45.0
172.1
280.2
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0275
3408089.4
7373033.5
240
-81.0
173.1
161.8
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0276
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
23.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0277
3408090.7
7373033.0
056
-81.5
173.6
257.3
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0278
3407956.6
7373143.0
150
-50.0
172.1
280.0
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0279
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
287.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0280
3407641.8
7372426.8
061
-38.0
173.0
342.9
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0281
3408544.8
7373674.7
116
-60.0
173.5
146.3
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0282
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-67.0
172.7
341.9
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0283
3408467.8
7373868.1
141
-52.1
173.5
277.9
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0284
3408521.2
7373606.0
062
-79.0
173.6
146.6
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0285
3407641.8
7372426.9
061
-47.0
173.0
314.2
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0286
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-69.0
173.6
149.4
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0287
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-76.0
172.7
346.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0288
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-57.0
173.6
172.8
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0289
3408467.8
7373868.1
155
-52.0
172.0
305.2
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0290
3408410.5
7373660.5
235
-78.0
174.0
335.6
South Palokas
Reported here
PAL0291
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-85.0
172.7
329.3
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0292
3408112.4
7372770.1
060
-61.0
172.4
149.1
Terry's Hammer
Results awaited
PAL0293
3408467.8
7373868.1
061
-68.0
172.0
344.3
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0294
3407941.4
7373070.5
220
-87.0
172.7
353.7
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0295
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-80.0
172.7
140.2
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0296
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-71.5
174.0
368.7
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0297
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-66.0
172.7
169.4
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0298
3408466.5
7373867.0
128
-65.0
173.9
305.1
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0299
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-64.5
174.0
394.7
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0300
3408821.1
7372287.6
245
-80.0
172.7
142.5
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0301
3407999.2
7373194.3
115
-57.0
172.1
335.0
Hut
Results awaited
PAL0302
3408912.5
7372341.5
238
-73.0
172.3
163.8
Raja
Results awaited
PAL0303
3407712.4
7373644.2
044
-75.5
172.7
629.2
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0304
3407681.1
7373602.7
160
-58.0
173.6
125.2
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0305
3407649.8
7373660.5
050
-82.0
174.0
281.5
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0306
3407843
7372798
60
-45
172.4
280.6
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0307
3408273
7373630
66
-85
174.66
352.9
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0308
3408134
7373634
50
-77
173
515.6
South Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0309
3407850
7372499
81
-74
172.5
202.5
Rumajärvi
Results awaited
PAL0310
3408610
7373895
167
-76
174.86
209.5
Palokas
Results awaited
PAL0311
3408610
7373895
96
-55
174.86
78.9
Palokas
Abandoned due to snow melt
Table 2: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.
Prospect
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
South Palokas
PAL0235
439.5
454.7
15.2
3.0
998
3.9
South Palokas
PAL0235
494.1
495.3
1.2
0.3
0
0.3
Joki East
PAL0240
148.8
149.8
1.0
0.9
5
0.9
Joki East
PAL0240
165.1
167.5
2.4
0.1
1187
1.1
Joki East
PAL0241
168.6
170.2
1.6
28.3
1190
29.3
Joki East
PAL0242
154.0
158.5
4.4
7.3
735
7.9
Joki East
PAL0243
193.0
195.9
2.9
0.6
574
1.1
Joki East
PAL0245
177.1
178.4
1.3
25.3
2327
27.3
Joki East
PAL0245
191.0
191.5
0.5
23.0
3974
26.4
Joki East
PAL0245
194.8
196.9
2.1
2.8
806
3.5
Joki East
PAL0246
188.6
189.2
0.6
10.3
725
10.9
Joki East
PAL0246
204.4
212.4
7.9
0.7
323
1.0
Joki East
PAL0247
216.6
218.5
1.9
0.7
103
0.7
Joki East
PAL0247
220.9
230.0
9.1
4.3
457
4.7
Joki East
PAL0249
177.3
178.3
1.0
2.5
344
2.8
Joki East
PAL0250
87.5
89.2
1.7
2.0
159
2.1
Joki East
PAL0250
120.5
121.5
1.0
0.8
130
0.9
Joki East
PAL0250
125.2
128.1
2.9
1.5
782
2.2
Joki East
PAL0250
136.6
137.6
1.0
1.8
33
1.8
Joki East
PAL0251
146.5
146.9
0.5
0.4
15
0.4
Joki East
PAL0251
152.8
153.9
1.2
0.4
29
0.4
Joki East
PAL0252
117.0
118.5
1.5
18.1
1696
19.6
Joki East
PAL0254
215.0
218.1
3.1
0.4
107
0.5
Joki East
PAL0254
288.5
290.0
1.5
1.3
167
1.4
Hut
PAL0255
78.8
90.1
11.4
0.4
123
0.5
Hut
PAL0255
102.5
103.5
1.1
0.1
314
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
106.6
110.5
4.0
0.1
222
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
212.7
213.8
1.1
0.1
609
0.6
Hut
PAL0255
236.6
237.7
1.1
0.2
268
0.4
Hut
PAL0255
312.1
313.1
1.0
1.0
44
1.1
Hut
PAL0256
79.4
83.0
3.7
0.2
67
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
95.9
96.9
1.0
0.2
382
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
100.2
101.2
1.0
0.3
127
0.4
Hut
PAL0256
110.0
113.0
3.0
0.9
549
1.3
Hut
PAL0256
115.1
119.0
3.9
0.3
223
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
121.4
125.0
3.7
0.1
234
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
140.0
142.0
2.0
0.0
385
0.4
Hut
PAL0257
47.0
48.0
1.0
0.1
219
0.3
Hut
PAL0257
174.5
175.5
1.0
0.1
429
0.4
Hut
PAL0259
95.8
124.0
28.3
1.0
1090
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
126.3
150.3
24.0
1.0
1104
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
153.3
154.3
1.0
1.7
10
1.7
Hut
PAL0259
159.0
166.0
7.0
1.1
31
1.2
Hut
PAL0260
89.8
97.8
8.0
0.4
83
0.5
Hut
PAL0260
109.0
114.4
5.4
3.0
262
3.2
Hut
PAL0260
290.5
291.5
1.0
0.1
1357
1.2
Hut
PAL0263
98.7
99.9
1.1
2.2
473
2.6
Hut
PAL0263
103.0
116.6
13.6
1.2
98
1.3
Hut
PAL0263
121.5
125.8
4.3
2.3
26
2.3
Hut
PAL0263
222.3
231.5
9.2
1.1
256
1.3
Hut
PAL0265
203.2
204.2
1.0
1.0
11
1.0
Hut
PAL0265
231.6
241.6
10.0
0.8
406
1.1
Hut
PAL0269
185.7
186.7
1.0
0.1
461
0.5
Hut
PAL0269
191.7
193.8
2.1
5.2
275
5.5
Hut
PAL0269
195.9
210.9
15.0
1.0
307
1.3
Hut
PAL0269
214.9
215.9
1.0
0.6
14
0.6
Hut
PAL0269
219.4
222.4
3.0
3.1
13
3.1
Hut
PAL0269
250.0
250.9
0.8
1.8
66
1.9
South Palokas
PAL0288
119.0
130.0
11.0
4.0
756
4.6
South Palokas
PAL0288
134.0
140.0
6.0
0.3
448
0.7
South Palokas
PAL0290
186.0
194.0
8.0
0.3
394
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0290
197.0
198.0
1.0
0.7
142
0.8
South Palokas
PAL0290
201.0
203.0
2.0
0.0
372
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0290
229.8
230.8
1.0
0.1
444
0.4
South Palokas
PAL0290
240.0
260.0
20.0
1.7
529
2.1
Table 3: Individual assay data from drill holes reported in this press release.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
PAL0235
439.5
440.5
1.0
0.2
453
0.2
PAL0235
440.5
441.5
1.0
0.5
1308
0.5
PAL0235
441.5
442.5
1.0
1.6
2205
1.6
PAL0235
442.5
443.5
1.0
5.9
1176
5.9
PAL0235
443.5
444.5
1.0
0.3
167
0.3
PAL0235
444.5
445.5
1.0
1.4
643
1.4
PAL0235
445.5
446.5
1.0
0.4
872
0.4
PAL0235
446.5
447.5
1.0
0.3
1146
0.3
PAL0235
447.5
448.5
1.0
11.6
1211
11.6
PAL0235
448.5
449.5
1.0
10.7
827
10.7
PAL0235
449.5
450.5
1.0
0.2
354
0.2
PAL0235
450.5
451.5
1.0
2.9
1205
2.9
PAL0235
451.5
452.5
1.0
5.5
1649
5.5
PAL0235
452.5
453.5
1.0
4.0
820
4.0
PAL0235
453.5
454.7
1.3
0.4
952
0.4
PAL0235
454.7
455.7
1.0
<
161
0.0
PAL0235
455.7
457.0
1.3
<
50
0.0
PAL0235
457.0
459.0
2.0
<
41
0.0
PAL0235
459.0
461.0
2.0
<
51
0.0
PAL0235
490.9
492.9
2.0
<
n.d.
0.0
PAL0235
492.9
494.1
1.3
0.1
n.d.
0.1
PAL0235
494.1
495.3
1.2
0.3
n.d.
0.3
PAL0288
119.0
120.0
1.0
1.6
674
1.6
PAL0288
120.0
121.0
1.0
0.9
534
0.9
PAL0288
121.0
122.0
1.0
0.4
410
0.4
PAL0288
122.0
123.0
1.0
0.7
222
0.7
PAL0288
123.0
124.0
1.0
1.4
563
1.4
PAL0288
124.0
125.0
1.0
10.4
178
10.4
PAL0288
125.0
126.0
1.0
18.3
968
18.3
PAL0288
126.0
127.0
1.0
4.1
673
4.1
PAL0288
127.0
128.0
1.0
5.5
887
5.5
PAL0288
128.0
129.0
1.0
0.4
1601
0.4
PAL0288
129.0
130.0
1.0
0.3
1610
0.3
PAL0288
130.0
131.0
1.0
0.1
173
0.1
PAL0288
131.0
132.0
1.0
<
18
0.0
PAL0288
132.0
133.0
1.0
0.1
39
0.1
PAL0288
133.0
134.0
1.0
<
103
0.0
PAL0288
134.0
135.0
1.0
0.3
861
0.3
PAL0288
135.0
136.0
1.0
0.1
20
0.1
PAL0288
136.0
137.0
1.0
0.2
241
0.2
PAL0288
137.0
138.0
1.0
0.1
321
0.1
PAL0288
138.0
139.0
1.0
0.8
947
0.8
PAL0288
139.0
140.0
1.0
0.3
297
0.3
PAL0288
140.0
141.0
1.0
0.2
84
0.2
PAL0288
141.0
142.0
1.0
0.1
122
0.1
PAL0290
186.0
187.0
1.0
0.6
352
0.6
PAL0290
187.0
188.0
1.0
0.1
134
0.1
PAL0290
188.0
189.0
1.0
0.2
535
0.2
PAL0290
189.0
190.0
1.0
0.3
316
0.3
PAL0290
190.0
191.0
1.0
0.3
747
0.3
PAL0290
191.0
192.0
1.0
0.3
215
0.3
PAL0290
192.0
193.0
1.0
0.3
406
0.3
PAL0290
193.0
194.0
1.0
0.3
449
0.3
PAL0290
197.0
198.0
1.0
0.7
142
0.7
PAL0290
240.0
241.0
1.0
0.5
508
0.5
PAL0290
241.0
242.0
1.0
0.2
1291
0.2
PAL0290
242.0
243.0
1.0
2.0
787
2.0
PAL0290
243.0
244.0
1.0
1.6
503
1.6
PAL0290
244.0
244.8
0.8
5.2
519
5.2
PAL0290
244.8
245.8
1.0
1.2
999
1.2
PAL0290
245.8
246.8
1.0
4.2
641
4.2
PAL0290
246.8
247.8
1.0
1.0
358
1.0
PAL0290
247.8
248.8
1.0
2.2
424
2.2
PAL0290
248.8
249.8
1.0
6.3
287
6.3
PAL0290
249.8
250.8
1.0
0.9
252
0.9
PAL0290
250.8
251.8
1.0
0.4
230
0.4
PAL0290
251.8
252.8
1.0
2.1
847
2.1
PAL0290
252.8
253.6
0.8
7.7
658
7.7
