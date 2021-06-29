NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 June 2021 were: 907.84p Capital only 914.20p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 24th June 2021, the Company has 94,355,391 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.