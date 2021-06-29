New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Seekers Luxury SL, the Spanish men's jewelry brand, experienced great growth in the first half of 2021. With an annual projection of more than five million dollars in the United States, Seekers positions itself in the fight against the leading companies in the industry.

Seekers Luxury SL, the Spanish men's jewelry brand



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8093/88998_16c703bf544e1909_001full.jpg

The Seekers catalog has not stopped growing since its launch in 2015, offering a wide variety of pieces such as bracelets, necklaces, chains, rings and cufflinks. The Company maintains its policy of craftsmanship with high quality materials such as gold, silver or natural gemstones and a design aligned with the latest trends.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8093/88998_16c703bf544e1909_002full.jpg

In the words of César Carregal, founding partner and CEO of Seekers, "We get involved in each piece, from the first hand made drawing to the selection of materials and final finish. We are present during the whole process to achieve exclusive jewels. Only this way can we reach the differentiation that our followers so like."

Seekers' pieces can often be seen in the social media feeds of celebrities and influencers and this is one of the factors that has helped this rapid growth. In this last year popularity has shot up and, without a doubt, this is reflected in a great increase in demand.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8093/88998_16c703bf544e1909_003full.jpg

Even though they are masculine jewels, it is surprising the great reception they have had from the female public. "Women have generally been one step ahead in the fashion world, combining and mixing styles, developing new concepts and trends... That is why they appreciate our work so much and have become our great prescribers," tells Javier Carregal, another founding partner.

The Company announces a second half of the year loaded with novelties, new launches and physical presence in the streets of various cities in the United States as well as its imminent European expansion.

About the Company:

Seekers has merged traditional craftsmanship and the latest trends in the fashion world to give men the freedom to choose. A space to express himself, where he decides how he looks and feels. From the first sketch, each piece is created as something unique, born to occupy a preferential place for the most exigent customers, those who are not satisfied with the ordinary. This is the raison d'être of Seekers.

Contact info:

César Carregal

info@seekers.shop

+34634457834

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88998