Winston Gold Corp.: Test Run of Paradine Mill Facility Yields Promising Results

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce that the Paradine Mill Facility, near Radersburg Montana., was tested over a one week shift ending on June 21st.

About 338 tons were processed over the six-day shift and a notable improvement in float circuit recovery was recorded. Gold recoveries in this circuit were in the 80% range after tweaking the chemical reagent mix and increasing the mill feed size from minus ½ inch to ¾ inch mesh. This was supported by Winston Mine's Lead Assayer who observed that the tailings samples look exceptionally clean with little visible mineral content.

"We achieved our goal of transforming the Paradine mill into reliable and efficient operation on June 16, 2021, well ahead of the June 21 deadline," commented Mr. Murray Nye, CEO and Director of Winston Gold Mines."Work is now focused on procuring and installing the last key upgrades in time for the next shift rotation."

During the last test run of the Mill, a few additional improvements were identified. Specifically, the electrical starter boxes for the Sub A Cleaner Cells will be replaced as well as a new 3-ply mine belt for the hopper feeder belt. In addition, the tail pulley and associated bearing will also be replaced before the mill will be restarted.

Despite a few hiccups, the mill is performing exceptionally well. The following points summarize the achievements to date:

Re-configured float circuit showed improved recoveries in the 80% range

Tailings line extended to the north side of Pond #1

Re-manufactured Pinion bearing performed flawlessly

Pressure switch for Knelson concentrator installed

Ball mill ran smoothly at 50% charge with minus ¾ inch feed

Two new employees were hired and are being trained to MSHA (Mine Safety & Health Administration) standards and task trained

The Paradine mill facility is being developed into a turn-key mineral processing plant," stated Mr. Joseph Carrabba, Executive Chairman of Winston Gold. "The mill lies in the heart of a region blessed with precious metal endowment, and the future value opportunities are significant."

Towards that end, Winston Gold recently formed a joint venture with Bond Resources (CSE:BJB) to test the near-term cash-flow viability of another past producer, the Hard Cash Mine. (Refer to news release dated May 13th 2021). The Hard Cash property is located just 4.3 miles from the Paradine Mill and an initial drilling, trenching and bulk samplingprogram should commence shortly.

About the Paradine Mill Facility

The Paradine mill located just 35 miles (56 km) by paved road from the Company's wholly owned Winston Gold project which is situated near Helena, Montana. The Mill has a nameplate capacity of 150 tons per day and hosts a ball milling circuit as well as both a gravity and flotation circuit. A new lined settling pond has been constructed for tailings disposal with a 35,000-ton capacity and two additional ponds are also being built.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Criss Capps PhD. P.Geol., an independent consultant to Winston Gold Corp. Dr. Capps is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired the under-explored and under-exploited Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

