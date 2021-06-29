Lutris Pharma Appoints Life Science Executive, Jack Weinstein, as Chairman of the Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutris Pharma, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapies by reducing dose limiting side effects, today announced that Jack Weinstein, a seasoned life science executive with deep financial experience, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Jack brings nearly 40 years of wide-ranging executive management expertise to Lutris Pharma, including as a Chief Financial Officer, investment banker and consultant to the biopharmaceutical industry," stated Noa Shelach, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lutris Pharma. "We look forward to leveraging his vast experience in these fields, as well as in corporate and business development, and the areas of regulatory and intellectual property strategies. His insights and relationships have already proved invaluable, as we have advanced our lead asset, LUT014, a proprietary, first-in-class, novel B-Raf inhibitor, into a phase 2 trial for metastatic colorectal cancer patients treated with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) inhibitors, many of whom develop debilitating therapy-induced acneiform lesions, resulting in diminished treatment effectiveness and compliance."

Mr. Weinstein added, "Lutris Pharma has the potential to become a leading biopharmaceutical company and my decision to join as Chairman of the Board was driven by the strength of the company's technology and dedication to addressing a tremendous unmet need. Today, approximately three-quarters of cancer patients treated with EGFR inhibitor therapies suffer from dermal toxicities for which there is currently no approved treatment. The strength of Lutris Pharma's preclinical and clinical results thus far, as a potential treatment for patients taking EGFR inhibitors or undergoing radiation therapy, is highly encouraging and I am honored to work with the executive team, who have an impressive track record of building companies as well as developing and commercializing new drugs."

Mr. Weinstein is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of biopharmaceutical company, Relief Therapeutics Holding AG. Before joining Relief Therapeutics, Mr. Weinstein served as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at Avalon Net Worth, an independent New York-based boutique investment bank. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Vice President of Business Development at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and was President and Founder of The Sterlington Group, Inc., where he provided advisory services to life science companies related to strategic planning, business development, operations and financial issues. Earlier in his career, Mr. Weinstein served as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at both Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Gruntal & Co., LLC. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and an MBA from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration.

About Lutris Pharma

Lutris Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving anti-cancer therapy effectiveness and quality of life for patients who are being treated with EGFR (Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor) inhibitors or with radiation, where dermal toxicity often leads to a reduction of anti-cancer therapy compliance. The company aims to provide novel topical therapies in order to mitigate these side effects. Lutris Pharma's lead asset, LUT014, a topical B-Raf Inhibitor, is a proprietary, first-in-class, small molecule currently in a phase 2 clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with EGFR inhibitor induced acneiform lesions and a phase 1/2 study for the treatment of radiation-induced dermatitis. For more information, please visit www.lutris-pharma.com.

