

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in June, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 4.4 percent increase in May.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.6 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.26 percent in June, after a 0.42 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for owner occupied housing increased by 0.7 percent in June.



Another data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 9.2 percent annually in May, following a 4.1 percent increase in April.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.1 percent in May, after a 1.5 percent rise in the preceding month.



