

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Monday reported 15083 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,640,576. This is higher than the 7-day average of 11842.



156 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 604,115, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 289.



California reported the most number of Covid cases - 1610 - while Illinois reported most deaths - 28 - on Monday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics. A total of 3,817,895 cases have been reported in the state, while 63,595 people have died.



A total of 28,962,849 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



324,414,371 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 179,615,165 people have received at least one dose.



153.8 million people, or 46.3 percent of the US population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 77.7 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



Meanwhile, as part of the Biden administration's pledge to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic globally, 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been shipped from the United States to Peru, and 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been sent to Pakistan.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing that the nation will be sending vaccine doses to more countries over this week.



Monday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the release of nearly $4 billion in funding to the Puerto Rico Department of Education to help the island's continued recovery from the pandemic. This includes $2 billion from the American Rescue Plan. Cardona visited Puerto Rico to meet with students, government officials, and education leaders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

