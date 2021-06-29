Wedgemount Resources Corp.: Wedgemount Adds Strategic 6,200 Hectares to its Cookie Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has acquired, via staking, an additional 6,200 hectares of mineral tenures directly adjacent to its Cookie copper - gold project located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia.

Wedgemount originally entered into an option agreement (see press release date June 1, 2021) to acquire the Red Property (now known as "Cookie") copper-gold project in November 2020 and has since staked over 24,000 additional hectares of mineral tenures (the "Cookie Claims") bringing the project to a total of over 26,000 hectares.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount commented, "Wedgemount is excited to add additional highly prospective mineral claims directly adjacent to our existing Cookie project. Based on a thorough compilation of property and regional-scale geological, geochemical, and geophysical data these areas were immediately highlighted and subsequently staked. Including the newly staked claims, Wedgemount now controls over 28,000 hectares in one of BC's most sought-after copper exploration districts. The low-cost staking of additional mineral tenures at one of our three core areas is in-line with the Company's overall strategy to add underdeveloped and undervalued assets at attractive prices and minimal dilution to shareholders."

The center of the Cookie project is approximately 40 kilometers south of Centerra Gold's past producing Kemess copper-gold mine and approximately 200 kilometers north of Smithers B.C. Historical work from the late-1960s to the early 2000's, including geological mapping, geophysical and geochemical surveys and limited drilling have outlined numerous porphyry-related copper-gold targets defined by widespread hydrothermal alteration zones, copper and gold mineralization and strong, yet un-drill-tested copper-in-soil geochemical anomalies. These targets as well as numerous other property-wide targets will be rigorously investigated utilizing modern exploration techniques and equipment for the first time, during the summer 2021 exploration season with the goal of defining new drill targets. Exploration is scheduled to commence in mid-July.

Data Verification and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Some data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling and drilling results are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"),have verified the data, and, therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such data. In some cases, the data may be unverifiable due to lack of drill core. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include the Company's plans for exploration of the property and anticipated exploration results. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, availability of funds, personnel and other resources necessary to conduct exploration programs, successes of the Company's exploration programs, availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

