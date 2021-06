FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) Chief Executive is planning to cut nearly 100 jobs from the German Bank's communications unit, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The unit has currently about 200 employees.



In early May this year, Commerzbank Chief Executive Manfred Knof had struck a deal with the Bank's employees to cut about 10,000 jobs across the world.



