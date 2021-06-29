Manufacturer Golden Glass is planning to set up a 1.2 GW heterojunction cell and module production line in Jiangsu province and Trina Solar and China Petrochemical Corp will work to reduce the carbon footprint of the latter's gasoline stations.Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor will reduce all its prices in July. The price for its G12 (210mm) wafers will fall RMB0.69 (US$0.107) to RMB7.53 per piece (US$1.166). The M6 (166mm) and G1 (158.75mm) products will be sold for at RMB4.72 (US$0.731) and RMB4.62 (US$0.715), respectively, marking a RMB0.41 (US$0.063) reduction for each. Manufacturer ...

