Patients Choice Laboratories Launches PCR Covid-19 Test Plus Variants

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading life sciences company, is proud to offer its PCR SARS-CoV-2 Test including 9 coronavirus variants. COVID-19 variants are now being considered by the CDC as a serious concern. According to the World Health Organization, the Delta variant, first reported in India, is now accounting for nearly 10% of coronavirus cases in the US1. Both the CDC and WHO have labeled the Delta variant a 'variant of concern,' which means scientists think it is more transmissible or may cause a more serious version of the disease. With multiple variants already established and with the concern of others on the horizon, Patients Choice Laboratories is ready to assist.

'We are excited to launch our SARS-CoV-2 variants test. Most labs are only testing for the UK variant (Alpha), unfortunately, the Delta variant has shown to be 60% more transmissible than Alpha. Our SARS-CoV-2 testing menu is comprised of nine unique variants, including the Delta variant, which provides healthcare facilities the needed information to create a plan of care,' said Brad Moss, CEO of Patients Choice Laboratories. 'Our PCR SARS-CoV-2 Test which includes 9 variants is accurate, swift and has a same day turnaround time.'

'Preventing a relapse or new pandemic is at the forefront of what we aim to do at Patients Choice Laboratories. Testing for 9 variants of the SARS-CoV-2, we want to ensure we detect any mutations that may lead us back into a pandemic. The accuracy and speed of this test is key, knowing within 24 hours or less that a variant is present will give time for public health officials to isolate and track the variant before it can spread further into the community,' said Jerome Nypaver, Director of Lab Operations.

About Patients Choice Laboratories

Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL) is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing throughout the United States. Since 2013, PCL has served patients and providers with a focus on providing fast, accurate and reliable results. PCL specializes in toxicology and innovative molecular diagnostics that provide precise and specific results allowing for quick diagnoses and treatment of patients. PCL provides expert testing in the areas of Infectious Disease, Toxicology and Pharmacogenetics.

