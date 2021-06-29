CoinsDrivers Financial technologies and solutions: Coins Drivers: The All-In-One Crypto Exchange Serving Retail and Institutions Starts Public Sale

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Recently, Coins Drivers announces the start of its public sale. Coins Drivers is an all-in-one crypto exchange that is serving to retail as well as institutions. The popularity of crypto assets has skyrocketed this bull season with multiple tokens reaching new all-time highs and millions of new users joining the crypto ecosystem amid growing popularity. The crypto ecosystem offers multiple earning opportunities through various use cases and one of the most popular ones is Decentralized Finance or Defi. Defi has emerged as one of the most prominent use cases and its market cap has gone from a few billion to over $100 billion in just over a year. Coins Drivers is a crypto exchange platform that offers the best exchange services combined with defi. It is a Power Exchange decentralized finance platform that has initiated the public sale of its native exchange token $CODS.

Companies' investment in cryptos with high amounts and their positive expectations from cryptos have played a big role in encouraging medium and small-scale investors and evaluating their investments in the digital world. As a result, it is known that there are now more than 70 million digital wallets worldwide. These results indicate that cryptos are slowly becoming a mainstream form of investment.

While existing solutions offer to solve just one problem at a time, Coins Driver is building a secure, useful, & easy-to-use product based on private blockchain. It will include easy cryptocurrency payments integration and even a digital arbitration system. In the end, the aim is to integrate all companies, employees, and business assets into a unified blockchain ecosystem, which will make business truly efficient, transparent, and reliable. Most of the crypto platforms or exchanges have separate entities for retail traders and institutional traders, but Coins Drivers is narrowing those differences with its all-in-one platform accessible to both retail as well as institutional clients.

Coins Drivers Offers a Secure, Easy to Use Platform with Best Services

The exchange defi platforms truly signify the decentralized spirit where everyone is equal irrespective of their investment capabilities. The platform promises to offer the best of security, with minimal cost on the transaction fee. As a globally integrated trading platform, Coins Driver offers the system to handle a variety of transactions such as spot and futures trading, over-the-counter trading, whole network trading, and decentralized trading. The infrastructure of the Coins Drivers platform supports transaction diversity with high security. It offers investors the opportunity to perform high-volume transactions fast and uninterruptedly.

The trading model of the Coins Drivers platform will efficiently match the market depth of major exchanges around the world while providing high liquidity. Coins Drivers believe that by relying on the entire network trading system, the Coins Drivers platform will become one of the largest liquidity providers of digital assets in the world.

Spot Trading: Coin Drivers platform provides a spot trading service. It is sensitive about choosing digital assets from around the world to ensure maximum profits for its investors.

Future Trading: The Coins Drivers platform has the infrastructure to provide future contract trading services according to the stability of the markets in the next stages.

Over-the-Counter Trading : The Coins Drivers platform is already working to provide B2C and C2C trading modes for global businesses and individuals.

Whole-Network Trading : Coins Drivers platform will make unlimited transactions available by connecting with global trading platforms simultaneously, allowing users to easily trade from different platforms.

Decentralized Trading : On the promise that security, stability, and efficiency are to be guaranteed, Coins Drivers will start the development and construction of a decentralized exchange simultaneously, and this exchange will be put into operation sometime in the future.

Platform Support: Coins Drivers are seamlessly accessible via web, Android, iOS, PC, Mac OS, and H5 mobile browser. Coins Drivers is committed to collaborating with a research team to select the best quality digital assets worldwide, as well as digital assets, which are known as publications, to provide top-notch returns to its investors.

The platform also offers a one-of-a-kind whole-network transaction methodology that successfully matches the market depth of all major global exchanges, resulting in increased liquidity and a better trading experience. Users can trade with peers on key platforms throughout the world using this technology without ever leaving CODS.

Tokenomics and Public Sale

The public sale for the native $CODS token which is built on Binance's BEP-20 standard began on 22nd June and the first phase of the offering would continue until June 31st. There will be a total of 200,000,000 tokens up for grabs. Users can pay in the top three cryptocurrencies namely ETH, USDT, and BNB to buy the $CODS token.

The total supply has been distributed for different purposes, where out of 200,000,000, 5% is allocated for private sales, 11% towards teams and advisors, 13% towards forging strategic partnerships, another 13% towards ecosystem grants, and the remaining 50% would be up for grabs via public offerings and ICOs. The unsold tokens would be burnt to ensure a balance in the tokenomics that would eventually give more value to the circulating supply.

