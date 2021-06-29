Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2021) - Hawkmoon Resources (CSE: HM) (FSE: 966) has announced a non-brokered private placement. The company is looking to raise gross proceeds of up to $1 million from a combination of flow-through units and regular units. The flow-through units, priced at $0.10, consist of 1 share and 1 warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.17 for 24 months. The regular units, priced at $0.07, consist of 1 share and 1 warrant, with the warrant also exercisable at $0.17 for 24 months. The shares, which were listed on the CSE in April, are currently trading at $0.085.

$800,000 of the net proceeds will be used for a drill program on the Wilson property, with $100,000 allocated for exploration at the Romeo Property, and $100,000 for working capital.

Hawkmoon holds an option on the Romeo gold property which is located approximately 175 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, Quebec, within the Urban-Barry Gold Camp of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The 2,984-hectare property, which is accessed by a well-developed local road and trail network, is surrounded by Osisko claims on three sides. Management believes the Bank Fault, as identified by Osisko Mining, crosses the Romeo Property.

Branden Haynes, CEO, stated: "At Wilson, we are looking to define the resource by completing a meaningful drill program. The company also intends to conduct further exploration on its Romeo Project by exploring an outcrop just east of Romeo that appears to be prospective through a trenching and sampling program."

The Wilson property is located 150 kilometres northeast of Val d'Or, approximately 25 kilometres northeast of the company's Romeo gold property. Both properties are located within the mineral-rich Abitibi greenstone belt, an established gold mining district which produced over 100 mines, and 170 million ounces of gold since 1901. With year-round access to both properties and proximity to infrastructure, a qualified workforce and assay labs, Hawkmoon can easily work on both properties at the same time, thereby decreasing logistics and costs.

The company recently signed an option to acquire a 100% in The Lava gold property. The Lava Gold property, comprising 41 mineral claims totaling approximately 2061 hectares, is located in western Québec, 15 kilometres east of the village of Belleterre and 105 kilometres southwest of the city of Val d'Or. There is a recent revival of the Belleterre Gold Camp due to Vior Inc. (TSXV:VIO) consolidating much of the Camp including the past-producing Belleterre Mine.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.HawkmoonResources.com, contact Branden Haynes, President and CEO, at 604-817-1595 or by email at branden@HawkmoonResources.com.

