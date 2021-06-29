

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its Virtual Investor Day meeting later on Tuesday, fashion luxury group Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI) raised its earnings and revenue outlook for the f or the full-year 2022, primarily reflecting better than anticipated fiscal first quarter sales trends.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.80 to $3.90 per share on total revenues of about $5.15 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share on total revenues of about $5.1 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.87 per share on revenues of $5.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



