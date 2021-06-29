St Mark Homes Plc - Result of AGM

29 June 2021

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Result of AGM

St Mark Homes (AQSE: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South of England, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held today, 29 June 2021, all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

