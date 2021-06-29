Fixed Income: Nasdaq is launching NOBA - a Futures Contract on Norges Bank's Policy Rate

Fixed Income Derivatives Nasdaq European Fixed Income is launching its first electronically traded standardized futures contract based on Norges Bank's key policy rate with tentative go live date Q4 2021, pending member readiness. The contract will cover the actual number of days between two consecutive IMM dates and be cash settled against the average Norges Bank's key policy rate for the accrual period expressed as compounded rate. Trading will take place in the order book or as privately negotiated block trades outside the orderbook and reported in accordance with the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm). Contract specifications The relevant contract specification is published in chapter 3(i) of the Exchange and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. NOBA-Futures Type of contract Futures Contract with Daily Cash Settlement. The Contract is a Fixed Income Contract Contract base A synthetic 3-month loan, based on the actual number of days between two IMM dates and cash settled against the average Norges Bank key policy rate for the specific period, expressed as compounded rate. Contract size NOK 1 000 000 Futures Price 100 - rate of interest Contract term 24 months Tick size and Tick value Tick size is 0,005, Tick value is 12,50 NOK Expiration day The Expiration Day is one Bank Day prior to the third Wednesday of the Expiration Month Final settlement day The first bank day following the expiration day Final settlement price The final settlement price is based on the compounded policy rate over the accrual period and will be 100 minus this rate Member Testing NOBA futures is available for testing in Genium INET External Test System 1 (EXT1). For an updated list on instruments available for testing, please reach out to fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Questions and Support Fixed Income - for product related queries fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6000 Member Services - Production and Test login credentials (user id & passwords), Participant and User configuration, FIX Configuration ms.gi@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6660 Clearing Operations - Support for Genium INET clearing operation related queries clearing@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6880 Trading Operations - Support for Genium INET trading related queries tradingoperations@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7360 Best regards Nasdaq European Fixed Income