Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
29.06.2021
Fixed Income: Nasdaq is launching NOBA - a Futures Contract on Norges Bank's Policy Rate

Fixed Income Derivatives                            
Nasdaq European Fixed Income is launching its first electronically traded    
 standardized futures contract based on Norges Bank's key policy rate with   
 tentative go live date Q4 2021, pending member readiness.           
The contract will cover the actual number of days between two consecutive IMM  
 dates and be cash settled against the average Norges Bank's key policy rate for
 the accrual period expressed as compounded rate. Trading will take place in the
 order book or as privately negotiated block trades outside the orderbook and  
 reported in accordance with the Exchange Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets  
 (Nasdaq Stockholm).                              
Contract specifications                             
The relevant contract specification is published in chapter 3(i) of the Exchange
 and Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets.               
NOBA-Futures                                  
  Type of contract        Futures Contract with Daily Cash Settlement. 
                  The Contract is a Fixed Income Contract   
  Contract base          A synthetic 3-month loan, based on the actual
                  number of days between two IMM dates and  
                  cash settled against the average Norges Bank
                  key policy rate for the specific period,  
                  expressed as compounded rate.        
  Contract size          NOK 1 000 000                
  Futures Price          100 - rate of interest            
  Contract term          24 months                  
  Tick size and Tick value    Tick size is 0,005, Tick value is 12,50 NOK 
  Expiration day         The Expiration Day is one Bank Day prior to 
                  the third Wednesday of the Expiration Month 
  Final settlement day      The first bank day following the expiration 
                  day                     
  Final settlement price     The final settlement price is based on the  
                  compounded policy rate over the accrual   
                  period and will be 100 minus this rate   
  Member Testing                                
  NOBA futures is available for testing in Genium INET External Test System 1 
  (EXT1). For an updated list on instruments available for testing, please  
  reach out to fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com.                 
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Questions and Support                            
  Fixed Income - for product                          
  related queries                               
  fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com                         
  +46 8 405 6000                                
  Member Services - Production                         
  and Test login credentials                         
  (user id & passwords),                           
  Participant and User                            
  configuration, FIX                             
  Configuration                                
  ms.gi@nasdaq.com                               
  +46 8 405 6660                                
  Clearing Operations - Support                        
  for Genium INET clearing                          
  operation related queries                          
  clearing@nasdaq.com                             
  +46 8 405 6880                                
  Trading Operations - Support                         
  for Genium INET trading                           
  related queries                               
  tradingoperations@nasdaq.com                         
  +46 8 405 7360                                
  Best regards                                 
  Nasdaq European Fixed Income
