MANTRA DAO and Tritaurian Capital to Launch SOMA.finance, the First Multi-Asset Compliant DEX

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / MANTRA DAO, a leading community-governed DeFi platform, and Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated, a leading blockchain financial firm and FINRA licensed broker-dealer, have announced the upcoming launch of SOMA.finance, the first compliant, multi-asset, hybrid DEX and issuance platform for tokenized financial assets. SOMA.finance is looking to fill a critical gap in the current DEX market with a regulated solution that complies with securities laws, rules, and regulations.

SOMA's suite of products will include a semi-permissionless decentralized exchange and issuance platform that is capable of trading and listing crypto assets, tokenized equities and security tokens, NFTs, ETFs, and more. Leveraging a Uniswap-style AMM with added compliance layers, users can stake their assets and enjoy the benefits of current DEXs in common use. SOMA's competitive advantages will include cross-chain functionality, FIAT off/on ramps, built-in KYC and AML functionality, and the possibility of listing and issuing tokenized U.S. equities. All of this will be done compliantly through Tritaurian's broker-dealer licenses, including its unique license for dealing with tokenized securities using blockchain technology.

SOMA's Co-Founder John Patrick Mullin states, 'SOMA is looking to bridge the gap between compliant digital asset exchanges and user-friendly DEXs, while providing all of the benefits each has to offer. As the first compliant, regulated DEX, SOMA will leverage the experience gained from operating MANTRA DAO and ZENDIT, two of the most active communities in the industry, to provide a new product that serves the needs of both institutional and retail investors globally.'

SOMA's compliance within the U.S. will include the ability to list Reg CF, Reg D, Reg S, and Reg A+ offerings, opening a new class of digital assets and products to investors based in the U.S. SOMA's native issuance platform will also be available in multiple other compliant jurisdictions globally. Listing compliant securities will allow U.S. users to enjoy many traditional benefits of DeFi applications without violating regulations. These include airdrops, burns and buybacks, yield farming, and AMM-style liquidity pools, all in a safe and secure environment.

'We feel that SOMA will represent the next stage in the evolution of blockchain-based finance,' said William B. Heyn, CEO of Tritaurian Capital, 'by being rigorously compliant with securities laws we can provide the advantages that DeFi offers and, at the same time, provide maximum protection for the investing public.'

SOMA's Phase 1 launch will include AMM-style trading of multiple tokenized equities, ETFs and crypto assets, fiat on/off ramps, SOMA yield farming pools, a regulated issuance platform, seamless KYC and AML integrations, and integrations for popular wallets. Further information and details about SOMA's roadmap and tokenomics will soon follow. For more information about SOMA, please visit SOMA.finance.

About SOMA.finance

SOMA.finance is the world's first hybrid decentralized marketplace for digital assets, compliant digital securities, and NFTs. As a joint venture between DeFi Platform MANTRA DAO and FINRA licensed broker-dealer Tritaurian Capital, SOMA will be a fully compliant DEX and suite of products for institutional and retail investors. SOMA will include features such as built-in KYC/AML, the ability to trade digital assets of all kinds, including STOs and NFTs, and permissionless regulated AMM.

About Tritaurian Capital, Incorporated

Tritaurian Capital (https://www.tritauriancapital.com) is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA (https://www.finra.org) and SIPC (https://www.sipc.org). Tritaurian Capital's BrokerCheck record is available at https://files.brokercheck.finra.org/firm/firm_45500.pdf. Tritaurian is the first non-ATS broker-dealer to be approved for a license to sell digital private placement securities using distributed ledger technology, otherwise known as blockchain technology. Digital securities are an emerging, yet rapidly evolving, implementation of distributed ledger technology with the potential to increase access for investors and decrease cost for issuers. Tritaurian believes that blockchain-based securities can improve transferability, transparency, increase security, and streamline regulatory compliance through the open and programmable nature of blockchain tokens.

