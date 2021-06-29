

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK), a provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, said that the U.S. Agency for International Development awarded the company a five-year, $37 million single-award contract to promote the socioeconomic empowerment of women and girls in Colombia.



Tetra Tech noted that it will support the Government of Colombia to empower women and girls by engaging the public and private sector to reduce gender-based violence, transform gender norms and attitudes, create economic opportunities for women, and improve awareness and implementation of gender-related policies and services.



