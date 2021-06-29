beqom, a provider of cloud-based compensation management software, has announced significant recent market traction in the food and beverage industry worldwide. Several major soft drink companies, bottlers, and fast food outlets have chosen the beqom solution to manage their global compensation. beqom is being used in the industry to expand across geographies, implement regionalized sales processes, improve operational efficiency, and manage headcount and staffing costs.

The food and beverage industry relies on strategic compensation packages to attract and retain top talent. beqom allows companies to adapt pay practices to local markets to attract talent and incentivize the actions needed for success. beqom is unique in its ability to manage all forms of compensation, from standard remuneration like salaries and bonuses to long-term incentives and sales commissions.

Replacing spreadsheets and integrating with SAP

A large soft drink bottler is replacing spreadsheets with beqom to manage total compensation for 29,000 employees across 28 countries, integrating with their SAP environment. beqom will be used to manage salary reviews, management and local incentive programs, long-term incentives, people cost planning, and sales incentive compensation, while meeting diverse compliance and security requirements across Europe and Africa.

Managing salary, bonus, and sales compensation on a global scale

Another global bottler is transforming its HR IT landscape to invest in the development and efficiency of its people. The company is implementing Microsoft Dynamics CRM and using beqom to handle their salary review, bonus, and sales incentives processes.

Flexibility to handle the complexities of global compensation

A US soft drink company, already using beqom for salary merit increases, ratings, bonuses, and long-term incentives for 70,000 employees worldwide, recently added sales incentives. beqom handles a highly diverse range of positions and strategies across 80+ countries, integrating with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central HR platform.

Transforming compensation processes to digital efficiency

A large burger chain uses beqom to automate its salary review and bonus allocation processes for head office employees, transforming manual compensation processes into efficient digital operations.

Preparing for the future of rewards

"One thing that's constant in this industry is change," said one Global HR executive. "What we wanted-and we saw in beqom-was the flexibility to be agile and nimble to meet both our current and future needs."

