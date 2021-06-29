Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2021 | 16:09
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Visionary Trio Creates Next Gen Video and Image Annotation Platform for Machine Learning

The Innotescus platform delivers high-performance annotation tools for image and video, bolstered by robust collaboration and analytics features, that significantly improve annotation speed and accuracy.

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innotescus is announcing the launch of its image and video annotation platform. The Innotescus platform provides an intuitive annotation workspace, comprehensive analytics, and a collaborative environment for teams to produce superior quality training datasets.