The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Willis Towers Watson plc 29-Jun-2021 / 14:59 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc. Company dealt in Willis Towers Watson plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) USUSD0.000304635 Ordinary Shares Date of dealing 25 June 2021

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Numbers (%) Numbers (%) (1) Relevant securities 13,750,952 10.66% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 13,750,952 10.66%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Numbers (%) Numbers (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 203 232.55 USD Purchase 4,200 233.57 USD Purchase 6,146 235.50 USD Sale 4,142 235.50 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit e.g. CFD (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 5) Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, Writing, selling, Number of securities to Type, e.g. Option money paid/ purchasing, varying which the option relates Exercise American, Expiry received per unit e.g. call etc. (Note 7) price European etc. date (Note 5) option Not Applicable

(ii) Exercising

Product name, Exercise price per unit (Note 5) Number of securities e.g. call option Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction Price per unit Details (Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5) Not Applicable

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure 29 June 2021 Contact name Shawn Acker Telephone number 001-610-669-8989 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

