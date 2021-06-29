Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2021 | 18:21
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sheer Markets launches new MT5 WebTrader

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Markets, a recently established financial institution that offers live streaming of NDF CFDs and EM currencies, announced the launch of their MT5 WebTrader as an addition to their platform toolkit for their traders. This includes both the desktop version of MT4 and MT5 trading platforms on Windows and Mac, as well as the MT5 mobile version for Android and iOS users.

Sheer Markets logo (PRNewsfoto/Sheer Markets)

The newly launched Sheer Markets WebTrader is perfectly suitable for both demo and live trading account holders and is currently accessible in more than 40 languages.

Speed, efficiency, and reliability offered by the Sheer Markets WebTrader delivers a superior trading experience. Moreover, the WebTrader allows traders to avoid downloading any additional desktop or mobile applications, as it is accessible from all web browsers and operating systems like Windows, Mac, and Linux.

In short, all that is required to be set up for trading with the Sheer Markets WebTrader is an internet connection!

The most significant advantage offered by Sheer Markets new MT5 WebTrader is a perfect alternative and reliable solution for round-the-clock access to the global financial markets.

Existing clients can access the Sheer Markets WebTrader by clicking here. New clients will initially require registration by visiting: https://www.sheermarkets.com/open-live-account/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1523363/Sheer_Markets_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.