29.06.2021 / 18:20

BP p.l.c.

Director Declaration



BP p.l.c. announces that Karen Richardson, Non Executive Director of BP p.l.c., was appointed as Chair of Origin Materials Inc., the US-NASDAQ quoted company, with effect from 25 June 2021.



