- (PLX AI) - Vestas ended the day up 5.8%, the biggest gainer amid Copenhagen blue chips, after JPMorgan upgraded the stock and the company announced a new order in Spain.
- • Vestas was raised to neutral from underweight at JPMorgan
- • Later in the day, the wind turbine maker announced a 105 MW order from Iberdrola and Ocyener in Spain
- • The contract includes the supply and installation of 23 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and two V117-4.2 MW wind turbines
- • Vestas shares are down 13.6% year-to-date
