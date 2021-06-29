Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.06.2021
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
WKN: 863195 ISIN: FR0000121667 
Tradegate
29.06.21
18:26 Uhr
155,76 Euro
+1,00
+0,65 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2021 | 19:17
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July 2021

Schiphol, The Netherlands - 29 June 2021 Today, GrandVision (Euronext: GVNV) has taken note of the press release issued by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL), announcing its decision to complete the acquisition of HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision on 1 July 2021 as per the terms and conditions of the agreement entered into on 30 July 2019, including a price of EUR 28.42 per share.

Further announcements will be made if and when required.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7dede06f-b71a-412a-bc7f-d3d6f3fdf66f)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
