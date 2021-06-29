Psoriatic Arthritis Market to Benefit Profoundly at a 6.5% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030]; Investment in Research Picks Up, States DelveInsight

- Significant increase in R&D of novel therapeutic alternatives and the launch of key assets such as Skyrizi, Deucravacitinib, others will give impetus to the Psoriatic Arthritis Market growth undeterred by safety concerns around JAK inhibitors.

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Psoriatic Arthritis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Psoriatic Arthritis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Psoriatic Arthritis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Psoriatic Arthritis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies include AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, UCB, Sun Pharma Global FZE, AltruBio, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Psoriatic Arthritis treatment outlook.

AbbVie holds the highest Psoriatic Arthritis therapeutic market position among all the current pharma players due to its strategic launch of two candidate drugs Rinvoq and Skyrizi, in the upcoming years. Both the drugs are already approved in the US and EU markets. Also, Skyrizi is already approved in Japan.

Psoriatic Arthritis market growth to be ramped up because of the increased prevalence and growth in the awareness and change in lifestyles that have necessitated the changes in the diagnosis and treatment of Psoriatic Arthritis in the recent decade. The development of disease models, which might help in the understanding of Psoriatic Arthritis pathophysiology. In addition, the approval of the multiple drugs has resulted in the entry of the seven different mechanisms of action into the Psoriatic Arthritis market, which has increased the patient response and a change in prescription patterns.

Nevertheless, the Psoriatic Arthritis market growth is threatened by underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis and limited current Psoriatic Arthritis treatment options in terms of long-term efficacy, tolerability, safety, route of administration, and cost. The entry of the biosimilars has been delayed, and multiple companies have not launched their generics and biosimilars due to the patent rivalry. Safety concerns around JAK inhibitor class have led to regulatory decisions around Rinvoq being delayed for a second time.

Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) is a heterogeneous chronic inflammatory rheumatic disease characterized by pain, stiffness, swollen joints, joint erosion, and bone formation. It can present with oligoarticular joint involvement that is typically asymmetric or as a polyarticular disease affecting five or more joints, usually with an asymmetric distribution similar to that of rheumatoid arthritis.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total Psoriatic Arthritis prevalent cases in 7MM in 2020 was 1,486,869 cases, out of which the highest number of patients were observed in the United States in the same year.

The Psoriatic Arthritis Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Prevalent cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

Diagnosed cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

Age-specific cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

Gender-specific cases of Psoriatic Arthritis

Severity-specific Psoriatic Arthritis Prevalence

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

Advances in the knowledge of pathogenesis have led to the development of novel biologics beyond anti-tumor necrosis factors (TNFs). However, there is still a major proportion of patients who may not respond to certain treatment options. Therefore, the current Psoriatic Arthritis treatment strategy emphasizes a target-to-target approach to the prevalent domains.

For mild Psoriatic Arthritis patients, treatment with NSAIDs, corticosteroids, glucocorticoids, and oral small molecules (OSMs) like methotrexate, sulfasalazine, leflunomide, cyclosporine, or apremilast is recommended. However, it is recommended to use TNF inhibitors for severe cases, followed by interleukins inhibitors (IL-23 and IL-17), PDE4 inhibitors, and JAK inhibitors.

As per Delveinsight's analysis, the evolving Psoriatic Arthritis treatment landscape, availability of alternatives with improved safety and efficacy profiles, and better results are all set to hinder the use of NSAIDs. Nevertheless, OSMs are likely to continue to retain their market position because of their affordability and demand despite being sidelined by TNFs during the forecast period. The active Psoriatic Arthritis patients, despite treatment with OSM, should switch to a biologic (TNFi, IL-17, or IL-12/23 inhibitor). Still, alternative OSMs can be considered for patients with contraindications to TNFis, those without evidence of severe disease, and those who prefer oral therapy. Guidelines advocate the preferential use of TNFis over abatacept, tofacitinib, IL-17 inhibitors, and IL-12/23 inhibitors in this situation.

Biologics dominate the Psoriatic Arthritis market in the current scenario, capturing more than half the revenue share. Further, the drug class not only expects to retain its dominance but is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Among the biologics, TNF-alpha inhibitors Enbrel, Humira, and Remicade have long-held dominant positions in the Psoriatic Arthritis market. However, the market leaders are about to face patent expirations and consequent biosimilar launches. As a result, payers are eager to leverage these changes in the competitive landscape and enact pro-biosimilar access measures, resulting in downward pricing pressures and continuing market erosion for first-generation TNF-alpha inhibitors. Nevertheless, this erosion rate is likely to be gradual initially, as both physicians and payers are not likely to advocate patient switching.

The Psoriatic Arthritis market has become increasingly competitive as more biologics come up, ever since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Enbrel (etanercept) marketing authorization to treat the disease in 2002. Also, with the emergence of numerous treatment options, the Psoriatic Arthritis treatment guidelines have been further updated to reflect the improved efficacy and safety of these newer medications in the market.

Currently, Psoriatic Arthritis pipeline products are in phases II and III of clinical development. It includes Skyrizi/ Risankizumab (AbbVie), Bimekizumab (UCB Biopharma), Brepocitinib (Pfizer), and others. It is expected that these drugs would expand the Psoriatic Arthritis market size during the forecast period. Rising awareness of the disease, evolving patient research perspective, support from government policies, funds, approvals, development of animal models, and emerging research would significantly drive the Psoriatic Arthritis market in the forecast period (2021-2030).

Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Psoriatic Arthritis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Psoriatic Arthritis: AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Biotech, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, UCB, Sun Pharma Global FZE, AltruBio, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Key Insights 2 Psoriatic Arthritis Report Introduction 3 Psoriatic Arthritis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Psoriatic Arthritis 5 Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Background and Overview 6 Psoriatic Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Organizations contributing towards Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) 8 Psoriatic Arthritis Patient Journey 9 Case Reports of Psoriatic Arthritis 10 Psoriatic Arthritis Marketed Products 10.1 Humira (Adalimumab): AbbVie 10.2 Enbrel (Etanercept): Amgen/Pfizer 10.3 Orencia (Abatacept): Bristol-Myers Squibb 10.4 Simponi (Golimumab): Janssen Biotech 10.5 Remicade (Infliximab): Janssen Biotech 10.6 Otezla (Apremilast): Amgen 10.7 Stelara (ustekinumab): Janssen Biotech 10.8 Taltz (ixekizumab): Eli Lilly and Company 10.9 Cosentyx (Secukinumab): Novartis 10.10 Tremfya (Guselkumab): Janssen Biotech 10.11 Xeljanz (Tofacitinib): Pfizer 10.12 Cimzia (Certolizumab pegol): UCB 11 Psoriatic Arthritis Emerging Therapies 11.1 Skyrizi (risankizumab): AbbVie 11.2 Rinvoq (Upadacitinib): AbbVie 11.3 Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.4 Tildrakizumab: Sun Pharma Global FZE 11.5 Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma 11.6 Neihulizumab: AltruBio 11.7 Brepocitinib (PF 6700841): Pfizer 12 Psoriatic Arthritis 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 The United States Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size 12.2 EU-5 Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size 12.2.1 Germany Market Size 12.2.2 France Market Size 12.2.3 Italy Market Size 12.2.4 Spain Market Size 12.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 12.3 Japan Psoriatic Arthritis Market Size 13 Psoriatic Arthritis KOL Views 14 Psoriatic Arthritis Unmet Needs 15 Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drivers 16 Psoriatic Arthritis Market Barriers 17 SWOT Analysis of Psoriatic Arthritis 18 Psoriatic Arthritis Market Access 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

