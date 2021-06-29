Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Reschedules Investor Video Meeting on digitalage.com and IPR Licensing Opportunities

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is rescheduling its upcoming investor meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, at 1:00 PM US Pacific Time.

The Company is getting closer to releasing a beta version to the public of Digitalage.

Vision

To be the leading engagement platform that is fair and equitable for the creator economy.

Mission

Our mission is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers and contributors by providing a one stop shop for content creation and management so they can reach their full potential.

Position

For publishers, influencers and contributors, Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web 3.0 blockchain technologies.

Here is a link to our sizzle reel. https://go.hop-on.com/tce.

Our goal is for most major social media platforms, device manufacturers, communications service providers, and others to implement our rights management technologies to bring about a more equitable media economy for all, eclipsing prior efforts in this space.

Our business model is to share revenues with publishers, influencers, and contributors, protecting them from the scourge of pirated content. This will foster even more creative, provocative, and informative content, providing higher quality options for consumers, better vehicles for revenue generation, and increased profits for all involved.

Our public website and mobile apps will be similar to Facebook®, Instagram®, and YouTube®, but will revolutionize revenue generation and sharing by providing online digital storage, advanced contract management, workflow, analytics, along with cutting-edge escrow and payments.

Here is a link to our presentation. https://go.hop-on.com/fso.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated, "I have had a family situation arise which caused us to reschedule the meeting. I am excited to show off what we have accomplished. It is extremely interesting how others perceive other social medial platforms. I am not sure if you saw this video, https://go.hop-on.com/z7d from Roger Waters, turning down Mark Zuckerberg's request to use Pink Floyds "Another Brick on the Wall song. Recently received my signed license agreement to use Pink Floyd's song for our decentralized social media platform. We have certain rights to the song for www.digitalage.com."

Peter Michaels is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98290475545?pwd=WGYwVjZubjhPR0paczVBTHlSYjhWdz09

Meeting ID: 982 9047 5545

Passcode: 898399

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 982 9047 5545

Passcode: 898399

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/abIobYuwj5

The agenda is currently set to include the following topics:

IPR Licensing Opportunities

Mergers and Acquisitions

Technology Investments and Partnerships

Timelines for Website and App Features, Beta Launch

PR Team and Outreach Campaigns

Team Members

Fair and Equitable Revenue Models and Projections

Addressing Numerous Problems with Modern Social Media

Benefits of IPFS Distributed File Storage

Realtime Peer-to-Peer Communications

Content Protection and Digital Rights Management Platform

Our Plans with Augmented Reality, Innovative User Experiences, Media Consumption Paradigms

About Hop-on

Hop-on, Inc. (HPNN.PK) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the company has a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming digitalAge decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech, and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets. www.hop-on.com, www.digitalage.com www.twitter.com/hpnn

CONTACT:

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

www.Hop-on.com

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/653411/Hop-on-Reschedules-Investor-Video-Meeting-on-digitalagecom-and-IPR-Licensing-Opportunities