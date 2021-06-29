Crewe Capital (crewcapital.com), independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm, announced today that it was the exclusive financial advisor of the acquisition of Acucote Inc. (www.acucote.com), a privately-owned and trusted supplier of custom, specialty, high-value, and unique pressure-sensitive self-adhesive materials and solutions to the U.S. market, who was acquired by Fedrigoni Group (fedrigoni.com) for an undisclosed amount. Fedrigoni is a global leader in the production of high value-added specialty papers for packaging, publishing, and graphics, as well as premium labels and self-adhesive materials.

"Transacting an international deal in the midst of a global pandemic has been challenging and was only possible with the hard work of both companies and their respective teams and advisors," Jason Pulley, Managing Director at Crewe Capital, said. "We have known John Leath for many years and are delighted to have been able to deliver a positive result, but also look forward to following Acucote's continued growth and success as part of Fedrigoni Group."

Representing Fedrigoni's third acquisition in 18 months in the self-adhesives sector, Acucote further strengthens Fedrigoni's presence in the U.S. and its position as a global player for self-adhesive materials, where it operates through numerous brands such as Arconvert, Manter, and Ritrama. Fedrigoni specializes in wine labeling and plays a leading role in high-tech self-adhesive labels and films for food, household, logistics, pharma, beverage, and personal care. Acucote also holds a strong position in the pharma, architectural graphics, retail, and logistics segments, making strategic production, distribution, and procurement synergies possible.

About Fedrigoni:

Since 1888, Fedrigoni has always meant excellence in the production of special papers. The Group is one of the major European players in the production and sale of different high value-added papers for packaging and graphics, as well as premium products for labelling and other self-adhesive materials. With over 4,000 employees in Italy and internationally, and 25,000 products, Fedrigoni Group sells and distributes to over 130 countries. Amongst its brands, Fedrigoni counts Cordenons and the historic brand Fabriano in its Paper division, with Arconvert, Ritrama (since February 2020), and IP Venus (since December 2020) in its Self-Adhesives division, which, thanks to recent acquisitions, has become the third largest global player for self-adhesive materials. The American distributor GPA is also part of Fedrigoni Group. For more information: www.fedrigoni.com

About Acucote Inc.:

Acucote Inc. was founded in 1987 in Graham, NC. Acucote remains committed to developing innovative, high value packaging solutions to support the growth and profitability initiatives of its customers. Manufacturing pressure-sensitive products for single-press operations to large international corporations, Acucote provides stock inventory programs and custom capabilities that offer a diverse selection of adhesives, facestocks, and silicone release systems. With 140 employees, a US-based sales force, and distribution centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, and California, Acucote works with its customers to achieve solutions to the most difficult labeling challenges. Innovation, customization, and customer-involved product development is Acucote's core business.

About Crewe Capital:

Crewe Capital, LLC is an independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm. www.crewecapital.com. Crewe Capital, LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.SIPC.org), and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (www.finra.org).

