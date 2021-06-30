

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing sector growth eased in June, reports said citing survey data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.9 in June from 51.0 in May. However, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector and also remained above economists' forecast of 50.8.



At the same time, the non-manufacturing PMI that measures the performance of services and construction activity, declined to 53.5 in June from 55.2 a month ago.



The private Purchasing Managers' survey data from IHS Markit and Caixin is due on July 1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

