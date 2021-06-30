Regulatory News:
TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, today announces its 2021 financial calendar.
Financial Calendar
Dates
2021 First-half results
September 30, 2021
2021 Full-year annual results
April 25, 2022
Annual General Meeting
June 2, 2022 at 5:00pm
(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.
Events
Dates
2021 First-half activity report
July 7, 2021
Participation at the VFB Congress
October 23, 2021
Participation at Finance Avenue
November 20, 2021
Participation at Investir Day
November 23, 2021
2021 Second-half activity report
January 12, 2022
(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.
About TheraVet SA
TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.
Contacts:
TheraVet
Sabrina Ena
Chief Operating Officer
sabrina.ena@thera.vet
Tel: +32 (0) 71 18 32 49
Julie Winand
Chief Corporate Officer
julie.winand@thera.vet
Tel: +32 (0) 71 18 32 49
NewCap
Investor Relations and Financial Communications
Louis Tilquin Olivier Bricaud
theravet@newcap.eu
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
Press Relations
Arthur Rouillé Ambre Delval
theravet@newcap.eu
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15