TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals, today announces its 2021 financial calendar.

Financial Calendar Dates 2021 First-half results September 30, 2021 2021 Full-year annual results April 25, 2022 Annual General Meeting June 2, 2022 at 5:00pm

(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.

Events Dates 2021 First-half activity report July 7, 2021 Participation at the VFB Congress October 23, 2021 Participation at Finance Avenue November 20, 2021 Participation at Investir Day November 23, 2021 2021 Second-half activity report January 12, 2022

(*) These publication dates are indicative and can be subject to modifications.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

For more information, visit www.thera.vet

Contacts:

TheraVet

Sabrina Ena

Chief Operating Officer

sabrina.ena@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 18 32 49

Julie Winand

Chief Corporate Officer

julie.winand@thera.vet

Tel: +32 (0) 71 18 32 49

NewCap

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Louis Tilquin Olivier Bricaud

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Arthur Rouillé Ambre Delval

theravet@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15