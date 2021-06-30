The Tampliner, the period-care innovation invented by UK-based B-corp Callaly, has been awarded the Red Dot: 'Best of the Best', the highest honour reserved for the best products in a category in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021, a renowned seal of quality to products that feature an outstanding design and creative performance.

This internationally recognised Red Dot seal is only awarded to products with a high design quality, with only the best products of a category being awarded 'Best of the Best'. Other winners include Allbirds, Apple, Google and Sony. In 2020, only 1.2% of entries received this distinction.

Nominees are judged by international expert juries in the areas of product design, communication design, and design concepts. As an award winner, Callaly has exclusive use of the Red Dot Label known globally and represented in all major markets.

Callaly set out to improve the $34bn period care industry with the launch of the Tampliner, a completely new period care product and the first design upgrade to the tampon in 80 years. It is a 2-in-1 period product that combines an organic cotton tampon with a soft mini-liner for extra protection against leaks, connected by a 'virtual applicator'.

The Tampliner, which is designed and manufactured in the UK and was launched in February 2020, was invented by Dr Alex Hooi, a senior British gynaecologist and Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and developed by garment technologist Ewa Radziwon, who trained at London College of Fashion.

The British-manufactured product is protected by four granted patent families covering 80% of the global market. It is now being exported across Europe in Sweden, the Netherlands and Ireland, and has been trialled with positive results in China.

Callaly's founder and CEO, Thang Vo-Ta, said: "The whole Callaly team is honoured that the Tampliner has been recognised in the Red Dot Award for Product Design as it joins the world's very best in design and business. We hope our innovation inspires further development in the period care market to continue to improve people's experiences of periods around the world."

Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec on the laureates: "The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year. The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It's not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury. Consequently, I want to congratulate the laureates very sincerely on their success."

From 22 June 2021, the Tampliner will also be included in the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all of the award-winning products are showcased.

The Red Dot 'Best of the Best' Award joins a host of major global accolades for Callaly in the past six months, including: the Tampliner being recognised in TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020; being listed in Fast Company's annual list of the world's most innovative companies for 2021; and named 'Innovation of the Year' by Amazon EU Launchpad.

About Callaly:

British based Callaly is a certified B Corp- a for-profit company that's committed to using business as a force for good. There are over 4,000 certified B Corps in the world including Danone N. America and Unilever's Ben Jerry. Every decision Callaly makes, no matter how small, is taken with an eye on the wider global impact. Callaly donates at least 1% of sales to charities supporting people with periods.

Callaly offers a range of high quality period care products managed through its ISO9001 based Quality Management System including award-winning Tampliners, pantyliners, day pads, night pads and tampons- all in a range of absorbencies. All the products are made with 100% organic cotton and are free from dioxins, perfumes, and pesticides. The Earth-friendly products are all wrapped in sustainable packaging.

